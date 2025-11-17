Not everyone faces a stroke, but many know the strain of practicing conversations or scenarios alone. A companion that listens without impatience could help someone warm up before a phone call, talk through how to handle a stressful interaction, or wind down after a mentally taxing day. You might not need it daily, and that’s fine, because its strength is availability rather than novelty.

Technology best serves people when it improves ordinary days. In Lee’s case, a simple voice showed up, remembered, and gave him the space to try again. Sometimes, that’s enough. Family, friends, and clinicians remain the anchors, while the companion fills the gaps that may otherwise go unfilled.