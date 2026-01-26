EXCLUSIVE: Rih-Union On the Way? Beyoncé and Rihanna 'Set to Stop Being Frenemies' — As Their Husbands Are 'Acting as Peacemakers'

"Jay and Rocky are very close friends and are missing their bromance terribly, so it really sucks for them that their wives don't mesh anymore," RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal. "So they've decided they're going to force some peace talks."

Onetime BFFs Beyonce and Rihanna have been frenemies for several years now, but their husbands, Jay-Z and A$AP Rocky , are pushing them to kiss and make up.

Jay-Z and A$AP Rocky are said to be pushing for peace talks amid the feud between their wives.

According to our insider, the two rappers have been reluctant to intervene in their wives' feud.

"They both have very strong-willed women to contend with and didn't want to rock the boat."

Originally, they'd hoped their hitmaker wives would resolve their fight on their own, but that hasn't happened.

"Rihanna and Beyoncé are still very icy towards each other and would prefer not to be in the same room," the source said.

Bey seems to believe the Umbrella singer has betrayed her trust. "And Beyoncé is very into loyalty. If you're loyal to her, she'll be loyal to you – to the death. But betray her once and she's done. Somewhere along the way, Ri lost that," a source shared.