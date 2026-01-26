Your tip
Rihanna
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Rih-Union On the Way? Beyoncé and Rihanna 'Set to Stop Being Frenemies' — As Their Husbands Are 'Acting as Peacemakers'

Source: MEGA

Beyonce and Rihanna are set to end their frenemy rift as their husbands step in as peacemakers.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 26 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Onetime BFFs Beyonce and Rihanna have been frenemies for several years now, but their husbands, Jay-Z and A$AP Rocky, are pushing them to kiss and make up.

"Jay and Rocky are very close friends and are missing their bromance terribly, so it really sucks for them that their wives don't mesh anymore," RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal. "So they've decided they're going to force some peace talks."

Rappers Stay Out Of Feud

Source: MEGA

Jay-Z and A$AP Rocky are said to be pushing for peace talks amid the feud between their wives.

According to our insider, the two rappers have been reluctant to intervene in their wives' feud.

"They both have very strong-willed women to contend with and didn't want to rock the boat."

Originally, they'd hoped their hitmaker wives would resolve their fight on their own, but that hasn't happened.

"Rihanna and Beyoncé are still very icy towards each other and would prefer not to be in the same room," the source said.

Bey seems to believe the Umbrella singer has betrayed her trust. "And Beyoncé is very into loyalty. If you're loyal to her, she'll be loyal to you – to the death. But betray her once and she's done. Somewhere along the way, Ri lost that," a source shared.

Shady Friendship Sparks Deep Rift

Source: MEGA

Jason Lee is cited as a key factor in tensions after comments about Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

While a Beyoncé rep wouldn't confirm or deny there's a problem, the main issue appears to be Rihanna's friendship with Jason Lee, the founder of the controversial celebrity gossip site Hollywood Unlocked.

Lee has made hurtful comments about the Crazy in Love singer and the 99 Problems rapper, even claiming on his podcast that he knows some shocking secrets about them.

"He doesn't say anything concrete about them that can be denied, instead he just insinuates that he has dirt on them, which is even more shady," the insider pointed out.

Loyalty Line Has Been Crossed

Source: MEGA

Sources said Rocky may play a central role in encouraging an apology to ease the standoff.

And it's the Diamonds singer's friendship with Lee that has tarnished her relationship with Queen Bey.

"To Beyonce, it's hugely disloyal. So it's hard to imagine Jay is going to be able to do a lot about this," said the source.

"The only hope is if Rocky can get Rihanna to apologize and dump Lee as a friend, so the mission is really in his hands. Jay's job is just to soften Beyonce, so she's receptive to the apology."

