Bette Midler
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Reason Why Bette Midler, 80, Will Never Sing Again After a Lifetime of Tragedy

Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

Bette Midler has given up singing for good, according to insiders.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Legendary entertainer Bette Midler has closed the chapter on her singing career for good.

While Hollywood's newest octogenarian isn't ready to step away from the spotlight just yet, sources claimed "she's truly done" with belting out her iconic tunes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Midler's 'Truly Done' With Singing

Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

After decades of performing, sources claimed Midler is 'truly done' with singing.

According to insiders, the songstress behind Wind Beneath My Wings and The Rose has no plans to ever sing again – not onstage or in a studio or even to her own shower head.

While some fans may believe the decision has to do with Midler's aging vocal cords, an insider insisted that's not the case.

"There's nothing wrong with her vocal cords," the source confirmed. "She just doesn't want to. She's completely over it."

Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Midler wants to focus on writing, producing and environmental activism.

Although some entertainers find it hard to step away from the mic after decades of performing chart-topping hits, the insider said that's not the case for Midler.

"She's moved on. That chapter is closed," the tipster said as they explained The First Wives Club star has pivoted her time and energy towards writing, producing and environmental activism.

Midler is said to be enjoying a quieter life away from the stage – and while the decision is shocking, the insider insisted she "still loves performing, just not singing."

Midler's Career Began With Tragedy

Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

Midler's sister Judy was hit and killed by a taxi on her way to watch one of the singer's performances in 1968.

The 80-year-old's decision has not only stunned fans, but her inner circle, too.

Sources revealed Midler's friends expressed surprise at her definitive stance on never singing again, but the Hocus Pocus star wasn't swayed and firmly stood her ground on quietly shutting the door on the singing portion of her career.

"No farewell concert, no Vegas run, no Broadway comeback – she's truly done," the insider added.

Midler may be ready to give up stage performances considering the tragic beginning to her career.

Back in 1968, when her career was just starting to take off, Midler's sister Judy traveled to New York City to watch one of her performances.

Sadly, Judy never made it to her sister's show. She was struck and killed by a taxi in the Big Apple on her way to the performance. The traumatic incident was something Midler could never shake, despite how well she hid her pain from audiences.

"I was the only family member in town," Midler previously recalled. "I had to go to the morgue and identify the body."

Unfortunately, her sister's death also brought back somber memories of a high school friend who was also killed in a car crash.

Midler's Second Act

Photo of Bette Midler
Source: MEGA

Midler founded the environmental organization The New York Restoration Project in 1995.

"When you come through all the fire, you think there must be a God or something, and you should go and do whatever it is you do that brings joy to people," Midler said as she explained how she funneled her heartbreak into her performances.

"My parents showed plenty of emotion, but they didn’t give much love," the singer continued. "There was a lot of yelling. I had a lot of anger, a lot of rage and I channeled it."

She added: "The stage was the best therapy."

As our insider noted, Midler has shifted her focus to her organization, The New York Restoration Project, which she founded in 1995 to create more public green spaces and rejuvenate parks and community gardens across the Big Apple.

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Midler spoke about The New York Restoration Project and why she believes "nature is a fundamental right."

She noted the initiative began as a "cleaning and greening project" three decades ago as she recalled seeing "so much garbage in public spaces" after returning to New York from Los Angeles in 1994.

"I feel nature is a fundamental right and I feel–I felt it was unfair," Midler said on being inspired to start the NYRP before noting there are "some very, very beautiful parks" in the city but also "many big green spaces in the five boroughs that are under resourced, underfunded and nobody pays any attention to them."

Midler added: "Those are the ones that I wanted to bring back. I'm a big believer in restoration."

