EXCLUSIVE: Tragic Reason Why Bette Midler, 80, Will Never Sing Again After a Lifetime of Tragedy

According to insiders, the songstress behind Wind Beneath My Wings and The Rose has no plans to ever sing again – not onstage or in a studio or even to her own shower head.

While some fans may believe the decision has to do with Midler's aging vocal cords, an insider insisted that's not the case.

"There's nothing wrong with her vocal cords," the source confirmed. "She just doesn't want to. She's completely over it."