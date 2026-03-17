EXCLUSIVE: Songbird Bette Midler Quietly Quits — How 80-Year-Old May Never Perform in Public Again

"They waved an enormous check," one insider said. "But Bette isn't interested in chasing the past. That chapter was magical – and she knows it."

With Grammys, Tonys, Emmys, blockbuster films and decades of sold-out shows under her belt, the Beaches star has nothing left to prove – and no desire to squeeze out one more encore for nostalgia's sake, sources said.

"Very few stars know when to exit," a longtime associate told RadarOnline.com. "Bette does. She'd rather leave people wanting more than risk diminishing what she built."