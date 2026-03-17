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Home > Exclusives > Bette Midler
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EXCLUSIVE: Songbird Bette Midler Quietly Quits — How 80-Year-Old May Never Perform in Public Again

Bette Midler has quietly quit performing as the 80-year-old singer may never return to public shows.
Source: MEGA

Bette Midler has quietly quit performing as the 80-year-old singer may never return to public shows.

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March 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Belter Bette Midler is watching the entertainment world from a distance as sources say the Wind Beneath My Wings legend may never sing in public again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Midler, 80, discreetly declined a jaw-dropping seven-figure offer – north of $1million per show – to mount a limited farewell tour.

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Bette Midler Refuses Big Payday

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'Beaches' star Bette Midler allegedly declined a seven-figure offer for a farewell tour.
Source: MEGA

'Beaches' star Bette Midler allegedly declined a seven-figure offer for a farewell tour.

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"They waved an enormous check," one insider said. "But Bette isn't interested in chasing the past. That chapter was magical – and she knows it."

With Grammys, Tonys, Emmys, blockbuster films and decades of sold-out shows under her belt, the Beaches star has nothing left to prove – and no desire to squeeze out one more encore for nostalgia's sake, sources said.

"Very few stars know when to exit," a longtime associate told RadarOnline.com. "Bette does. She'd rather leave people wanting more than risk diminishing what she built."

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Bette Midler At Peace Now

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Sources said Midler may never perform publicly again.
Source: MEGA

Sources said Midler may never perform publicly again.

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And the money? Not a factor.

"She doesn't need the cash. She doesn't need the applause," another source added. "She's completely secure in her legacy."

Midler has not officially announced any sort of retirement – but sources admitted the unthinkable may be true.

"She might never sing publicly again," the source said quietly. "And she's perfectly at peace with that."

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