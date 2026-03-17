EXCLUSIVE: Songbird Bette Midler Quietly Quits — How 80-Year-Old May Never Perform in Public Again
March 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Belter Bette Midler is watching the entertainment world from a distance as sources say the Wind Beneath My Wings legend may never sing in public again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said Midler, 80, discreetly declined a jaw-dropping seven-figure offer – north of $1million per show – to mount a limited farewell tour.
Bette Midler Refuses Big Payday
"They waved an enormous check," one insider said. "But Bette isn't interested in chasing the past. That chapter was magical – and she knows it."
With Grammys, Tonys, Emmys, blockbuster films and decades of sold-out shows under her belt, the Beaches star has nothing left to prove – and no desire to squeeze out one more encore for nostalgia's sake, sources said.
"Very few stars know when to exit," a longtime associate told RadarOnline.com. "Bette does. She'd rather leave people wanting more than risk diminishing what she built."
Bette Midler At Peace Now
And the money? Not a factor.
"She doesn't need the cash. She doesn't need the applause," another source added. "She's completely secure in her legacy."
Midler has not officially announced any sort of retirement – but sources admitted the unthinkable may be true.
"She might never sing publicly again," the source said quietly. "And she's perfectly at peace with that."