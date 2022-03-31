Best Slice In Town! Made In New York Pizza Celebrates Second Location With Star-Studded Opening Night

Made in New York Pizza held the grand opening of its second location Wednesday night to a star-studded affair in the Big Apple.The new spot, located in the West Village area on Hudson Street, is officially opened and operated by restaurateur Eytan Sugarman in partnership with Chef Lou Tomczak, formerly of Emmy Squared.\n\nThe fun night featured several big names, including Broadway power couple Orfeh and Andy Karl, Belarusian-American entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, TV and movie producer Guy Oseary, One Republic singer Ryan Tedder, and DJ Clue, who kept the pie joint bopping while spinning tracks for the "pizza party."The new location features a robust menu of pizzas, including several vegan options, along with an impressive collection of art murals, NFTs, and graffiti that give the join a true NYC experience. \n\nJust some of the food available at the location include Made in New York's signature Pepperoni Square. There are new specials too, like The Drunken Grandma, a grandma-style square made with fresh mozzarella, vodka sauce, and fresh basil. The Street Fair Square is a sausage topped pie with shaved Vidalia onion and chopped cherry peppers and, of course, the New Margherita which is a fresh tomato sauce-based slice with pecorino, Stracciatella cheese, basil, and extra virgin olive oil as an option. \n\nMany of their pizza options offer up vegan alternatives made with Violife cheese, along with a plant-based pie lovingly referred to as Vegan Grandma.The new location is now open and ready for business. So, if you find yourself in the West Village Area, make sure to stop by and pick yourself up a delicious slice or whole pie!