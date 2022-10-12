Ben Gordon's Ex Claims NBA Star Was 'Triggered' By An 'Airport Karen' After He Allegedly Punched Son, 11, 'Multiple Times'
Ben Gordon's ex-girlfriend spoke out in the NBA star's defense following accusations he punched his 11-year-old son, Elijah, "multiple times" after the child dropped a book while traveling at New York City's LaGuardia Airport, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ashley Banks, who dated the Chicago Bulls star from 2016 until 2020, said that Gordon did not hurt Elijah and assured the "child is fine." The former flames share a son Lux.
The alleged incident took place while Gordon was waiting to board a flight to Chicago on Monday night, during which the shooting guard had supposedly struck Elijah with a "closed fist, smacking the victim in the face," according to a complaint released by cops.
Elijah already had an order of protection out against his father dating back to May 2018, per the complaint.
Gordon shares son Elijah with ex-fiancé Sascha Smith.
Despite eyewitnesses claiming they saw Gordon get physical, Banks said she would not expect that behavior from him.
"Someone was being nosy. It was the kiosk lady," Banks told Daily Mail. "She was just being a Karen. They got security and he was triggered because he was with his son."
"My son's father would never put his hands on his children. He lives and breathes air for his three boys. It was the case of the airport Karen triggering another black man. She should be fired. He was just very upset," Banks doubled down, noting she didn't know all of the facts but could attest to him being a caring father.
"His son was not hurt, he wasn't bruised and is with his aunt. The lady was starting with them and called security and he was getting upset," Banks continued before defending his character. "He's a good man with a good heart. He's had his mental health issues in the past. I don't know exactly what happened but it's all just accusations."
RadarOnline.com has confirmed that Gordon was charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, two counts of assault in the third degree, criminal contempt in the first degree, criminal contempt in the second degree, endangering the welfare of a child, attempted assault in the third degree as well as resisting arrest.
He is expected to post bail and be released early on Wednesday.
Banks, for her part, said her ex is "misunderstood" and gives his boys "the world."
She also confirmed that she had previously had a restraining order against Gordon, but highlighted they are now amicably coparenting.