Babysitter Who Fractured Child's Skull, Killing Him, After He Peed On Himself Takes Plea Deal
A Las Vegas babysitter who kicked a boy in his skull, killing him, for peeing on himself has agreed to a plea deal, Radar has learned.
Laurren J. Courtney, 23, was scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 17, agreed to plea guilty, according to court filings. With the guilty plea, Courtney is set to get a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 20 years.
Courtney is accused of killing Ryan James Peralto, who died at University Medical Center after his skull was fractured. The injury caused bleeding in the brain, and he suffered damage to his spleen, liver, pancreas and intestines, police say.
After his 7-year-old daughter told him that the babysitter was hurting the boy, the kid's father, Kaiea Peralto, placed cameras in his house. Kaiea Peralto called his wife after seeing the boy motionless on camera while Courtney was "cleaning fluids off the floor," according to police. Peralto asked his wife if she had spoken to Courtney.
Police say the father then received a call from Courtney saying the boy was sick and had thrown up blood, KLAS reported. Kaiea Peralto left then left work, according to police.
“Officers were able to view video surveillance on an app from Kaiea’s phone,” a police report obtained by KLAS noted. “Officers observed (Courtney) pulling Ryan by one arm through the doorway of the bathroom. Lauren states ‘I know you are faking it. (Courtney) is observed kicking Ryan in the face with her foot, punching his face, and slap his chest. (Courtney) then takes off Ryan’s underwear and drags him into the shower.”
The babysitter initially tried to blame the child's father then admitted she got angry after the child urinated in his pants, according to reports.
“(Courtney) stated this is a continual problem and she is tired of having to clean up after him multiple times, week after week,” the police reported stated. “According to (Courtney), when Ryan urinated himself today, that was the final straw that triggered her anger.”
Courtney was charged with eight counts of child abuse/neglect resulting in severe bodily harm and eight counts of child abuse/neglect, first offense. She is being housed at the Clark County Detention Center.