Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Refused to Cast Jennifer Garner in New Movie — Despite Calling His Ex-Wife 'Amazing' for the Role

But despite the pair costarring in 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil, Affleck recently admitted he nixed the 54-year-old for a role in his new movie, Animals, which he co-wrote and directed.

At first, Matt Damon was slated to play Mark, a political candidate whose son is kidnapped, and Affleck, 54, thought his ex would be perfect as Mark’s wife.

"I thought, 'God, Jen Garner would be amazing for this role,'" he told EW.