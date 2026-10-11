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Home > Entertainment > Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Refused to Cast Jennifer Garner in New Movie — Despite Calling His Ex-Wife 'Amazing' for the Role

Split photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has revealed why he refused to cast Jennifer Garner despite calling her amazing.

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Oct. 11 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

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Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have remained friendly exes following their 2018 divorce, co-parenting their three kids and even spending holidays together, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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'God, Jen Garner Would Be Amazing For This Role'

Split photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck once wanted Jennifer Garner for his film 'Animals.'

But despite the pair costarring in 2001’s Pearl Harbor and 2003’s Daredevil, Affleck recently admitted he nixed the 54-year-old for a role in his new movie, Animals, which he co-wrote and directed.

At first, Matt Damon was slated to play Mark, a political candidate whose son is kidnapped, and Affleck, 54, thought his ex would be perfect as Mark’s wife.

"I thought, 'God, Jen Garner would be amazing for this role,'" he told EW.

Why Ben Decided Their Reunion Was Too Risky

Split photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Source: MEGA

Affleck said he still wanted to work with Jennifer Garner.

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When Damon had to pass, and Affleck stepped in to play Mark, however, the Oscar winner worried the audience would conflate the on-screen couple with the off-screen exes (Affleck famously had a fling with the family’s nanny before heading to rehab).

"She's fabulous, and we’re really good friends, and I'm profoundly grateful to her, and we have a great thing," Affleck said of Garner.

"I still would wanna work with her in the future, but what you don’t wanna do is take the audience's baggage and have it work against you, you know?"

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