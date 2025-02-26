'Below Deck' Sex Scandal Erupts: Staffers Are SUING NBCUniversal, Bravo and Gary King for Alleged Sexual Assault and 'Retaliation'

RadarOnline.com can report the lawsuit was filed by Samantha Suarez, a hair and makeup artist, and Grey Duddleston, a camera operator, as they both claimed to have experienced or witnessed King’s alleged abuse.

The Below Deck sex scandal has erupted — staff members are suing NBCUniversal, Bravo and Gary King for alleged sexual assault.

According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Suarez claimed on July 3, 2022, while both she and Duddleston were in production, she was allegedly "held hostage in a hotel room" by King.

She alleged that after she went to bring King snacks and water, he opened the door wearing underwear and "refused to take the water from her hands at the door," forcing her to enter his room.

Suarez claimed after she tried exiting, he allegedly "lunged towards her, used his arms to grab her by her upper body, and restrained her with his tight grip around her body and arms."

He allegedly chased her before slamming his door while "menacingly laughing and staring at her with evil dilated eyes."

She was allegedly able to escape the room after receiving a phone call from another staff member, but he did allegedly follow her and grab her.