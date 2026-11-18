Below Deck chef Ben Robinson has come to João Franco's defense after the reality star was arrested in Turkey following a fight that left a 17-year-old dead.

Robinson, 45, addressed the incident in an Instagram comment on Monday, November 16, expressing sympathy over the teenager's death while insisting Franco appeared to be acting in self-defense.

"I'm so sorry to hear this," Robinson wrote. "Clearly, João was trying to de-escalate the problem. He faced five aggressors upon him, and it was clearly self-defense."

Franco, 36, and his brother, Karlos, remain in Turkish custody following the November 7 altercation in Bodrum. However, authorities have not publicly established that Franco acted in self-defense, and the brothers have denied hitting the teenager.