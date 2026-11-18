'Below Deck' Chef Ben Defends João Franco Over Fatal Fight That Left Teen Dead — as Reality Star Remains Jailed in Turkey
Nov. 18 2026, Published 11:41 a.m. ET
Below Deck chef Ben Robinson has come to João Franco's defense after the reality star was arrested in Turkey following a fight that left a 17-year-old dead.
Robinson, 45, addressed the incident in an Instagram comment on Monday, November 16, expressing sympathy over the teenager's death while insisting Franco appeared to be acting in self-defense.
"I'm so sorry to hear this," Robinson wrote. "Clearly, João was trying to de-escalate the problem. He faced five aggressors upon him, and it was clearly self-defense."
Franco, 36, and his brother, Karlos, remain in Turkish custody following the November 7 altercation in Bodrum. However, authorities have not publicly established that Franco acted in self-defense, and the brothers have denied hitting the teenager.
Chef Ben Says Franco Tried To De-Escalate
Robinson went on to express sadness over the teenager's death, describing the situation as unfortunate.
His comments reflect his personal interpretation of the confrontation rather than an official account of what happened. Franco has not been cleared of wrongdoing, and the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident remain under investigation.
What The Footage Appeared To Show
According to Page Six, which obtained CCTV footage of the confrontation, Franco and his brother were involved in a dispute with employees of a clothing store in Bodrum, in Turkey's Muğla province.
The footage reportedly shows Karlos throwing the first punch, with João stepping in as the confrontation escalated. The Below Deck star appeared to attempt to separate those involved before also appearing to swing at an employee.
A 17-year-old store employee, identified in local reports as Muhammet Koyabakan, fell and suffered a serious head injury during the fight.
Brothers Taken To Bodrum Courthouse After Nov. 7 Altercation
The confrontation reportedly began as a verbal disagreement between the brothers and the store employees on Saturday night, November 7.
According to the Associated Press, citing Turkey's Demirören News Agency, Koyabakan was hospitalized after hitting his head during the altercation. He subsequently suffered cardiac arrest but was revived. He died at Muğla Training and Research Hospital on Monday, November 9.
João and Karlos were initially detained before being formally arrested. The Associated Press reported that the brothers told police they had been attacked and acted in self-defense. They also denied hitting Koyabakan.
Authorities have not publicly specified the charges against the brothers. Bravo representatives also declined to comment on the incident, according to Page Six.
Colin Macy-O'Toole Also Offers Support
Robinson is not the only Below Deck personality to speak out in support of Franco following his arrest.
Colin Macy-O'Toole, 39, who previously appeared alongside Franco on Below Deck Mediterranean, also shared his interpretation of the footage with Page Six last week.
"Having seen the video footage, my impression is that João appeared to be trying to defend himself and de-escalate an already escalating situation," he told the outlet.
"From what is visible, it doesn't look to me like he was looking to start a confrontation. It looks like he was reacting to what was happening around him," he added.