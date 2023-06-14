Belgian Dad Fakes His Own Death for TikTok Content, Reveals Surprise with Helicopter Entrance at Funeral
A Belgian father has drawn mixed reviews over prank he played on loved ones. Content creator David Baerten, 45, faked his own death for the TikTok, RadarOnline.com has learned.
At his funeral service, Baerten, known as Ragnar Le Fou on TikTik, stunned friends and family when he arrived via helicopter — and revealed the elaborate planning behind the cruel joke.
Baerten wasn't alone in pranking friends and extended family. The TikTok dad had the help of his wife and children to pull off the stunt.
One of Baerten's children posted a touching tribute on social media to solidify the news.
"Rest in peace, Daddy. I will never stop thinking about you," read the heartfelt post shared by the Times UK. "Why is life so unfair? Why you? You were going to be a grandfather, and you still had your whole life ahead of you. I love you! We love you! We will never forget you."
After news of Baerten's "death" was spread, dozens of people who knew the 45-year-old father gathered for his funeral in Liège, Belgium.
Unbeknownst to them, funeral guests dressed the part. Mourners donned all black as they mingled together, waiting for the service to start.
There was, of course, no ceremony — and guests soon discovered that Baerten was alive and well.
A helicopter appeared over the grassy field where guests stood, confused at what was unfolding.
With a camera crew in tow, Baerten hopped out of the aircraft and greeted the crowd, "Cheers to you all, welcome to my funeral."
Shocked by his presence, some guests rushed to welcome the father back from his "return from the dead."
Others were frozen in shock as they tried to process why Baerten would do such a thing.
Baerten revealed that the idea was hatched to see who in his life would care that he died.
"What I see in my family often hurts me, I never get invited to anything. Nobody sees me. We all grew apart. I felt unappreciated," the TikTok creator explained. "That’s why I wanted to give them a life lesson and show them that you shouldn’t wait until someone is dead to meet up with them."
The stunt appeared to work, as many friends and family members reached out afterward. Baerten noted the reaction "proves who really cares about me."
"Those who didn’t come did contact me to meet up. So in a way, I did win," Baerten said.