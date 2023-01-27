Home > News Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year Source: Mega By: Radar Staff Jan. 27 2023, Published 5:45 p.m. ET

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned. The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.

However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red planet – that has sparked curiosity among thousands of viewers. In the post, the user shared the five dates they predict the discovery of human bones will be made — although there is no explanation of why or how.

"February 28: Everyone has the same dream of a hostile alien species taking over Earth,” the user wrote. "March 30: A plane goes missing through a wormhole, 6 seconds to passengers, 6 years to everyone else.” "May 4: Human bones are discovered on Mars, leading everyone to believe we are originally from Mars,” they continued. “July 2: 6 humans receive superpowers from extreme energy of the Sun.”

"August 19: Scientists working on a top-secret government project open a portal to a parallel universe." The tech-savvy TikTok user urged their followers to "remember" the dates, leading many to leave comments in an effort to make sense of the video.

The user’s followers also debated back and forth in connection to whether there is any truth to @darknesstimetravel sensational claims. Coincidentally, this latest post comes in the wake of a frightening prophecy made by another mysterious user – @timevoyaging – who has amassed almost 125,000 followers on the social media platform giant.

The so-called "time traveler" told their followers that humans will soon uncover a secret world known as ‘Azawa’ which lies beneath the Earth's crust. This discovery will allegedly lead to a war with an "intelligent species" that is said to inhabit the new world.

Although it is currently unclear what evidence – if any – the user has to support their predictions that alien bones will be found on Mars, the claims have certainly captured the imaginations of a large group of people as the debate continues. With the current crop of space explorers continuing to move forward in their mission to Mars, it's likely that viewers of the video will be keeping a keen eye on what the red planet has to offer in the years to come.