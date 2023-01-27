Home > News Exclusive Details Terror In Tinseltown: The Most Hated Reporter In Hollywood’s Secret Files Exposed — As Panicked Stars Run For Cover Source: nikki finke By: Radar Staff Jan. 27 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Hollywood A-listers and moguls are in total panic fearing journalist Nikki Finke’s explosive tell-all files will be leaked — or fall into the wrong hands — after the notorious journalist spent decades burying damaging dirt on show business’ biggest names, RadarOnline.com has learned. Although the tough-as-nails reporter was known for taking few prisoners, sources insisted Finke kept a colossal cache of damning intelligence to be used once she died.

Now, after her Oct. 9 death last year at age 68 after a long illness, Tinseltown tattletales say superstars, moguls, hangers-on, and has-beens are shaking in their shoes because the scribe knew EVERYTHING about EVERYBODY and kept copious notes while making problems disappear for her favored famous folks. “She was feared for good f------ reason: she had ALL the dirt — and since her heyday predated Instagram, most of it is in easily traceable email or text format (and saved in multiple locations),” the Instagram account Deuxmoi published this week, citing an unnamed source.

According to the tipster, after mogul Jay Penske wrested control of her blog Deadline from her in 2009, Finke “saved quite a bit of ‘insurance’ intended for future use on her follow-up site — except Penske enforced the noncompete clause she signed when she originally sold Deadline, so she never ended up using any of it, even after making amends with Penske.” Finke died at Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, Fla., last year, making her potentially career-ending knowledge of celebs vulnerable to the public.

Knowing her days were numbered due to poor health, Finke “began mailing out packets to trusted friends — and press outlets — containing allegations that are, in some cases, ‘Harvey-level bad,’ to direct quote someone who’s seen some of them,” the anonymous tipster wrote, referencing disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“The Hollywood producers, directors and stars who mistreated younger women, and in some cases younger men, but escaped #MeToo the first time around may not be as fortunate this time — including one of its very few moguls with even more power than Harvey.” The whistle-blower also claimed an unnamed A-list actor would be included alongside Weinstein and Bill Cosby if Finke’s files were exposed.

The source warned: “The shoes should start dropping soon.” Finke created her blog, Deadline Hollywood Daily, and turned into a sharp-edged rival to the trade publications Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, as The New York Times profiled in a report this week that questioned whether Finke was a “genius or a monster.”

