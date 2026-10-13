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EXCLUSIVE: Beatles Biopic Fans Mock Stars' Wigs as Filming Gets Underway

Beatles biopic fans mock the stars' wigs as filming gets underway for a four-film cinematic project.
Source: MEGA

Beatles biopic fans mock the stars' wigs as filming gets underway for a four-film cinematic project.

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Oct. 13 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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Filming is underway for The Beatles – A Four-Film Cinematic Event, but fans of the legendary band are wigging out after seeing photos of its stars and griping that the men's hairpieces look horribly fake, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Director and producer Sam Mendes is already singing the praises of the biopic project, which is set for release in 2028 and will feature one film focused on each Beatle. Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, Joseph Quinn and Barry Keoghan respectively star as Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr.

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Beatles Wigs Savaged by Critics

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Barry Keoghan's wig drew criticism from fans viewing photos from the Beatles biopic shoot.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Barry Keoghan's wig drew criticism from fans viewing photos from the Beatles biopic shoot.

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Mendes brags the movies will be the "first binge-able theatrical experience."

But some fans were shocked by the hair-raising sight of the cast recreating the iconic Abbey Road album cover and bashed their wonky-looking wigs – especially as the project reportedly has a $400million budget.

"They sure are wearing a bunch of bad wigs and fake facial hair! I hope the actual movie presents better," one critic said.

Meanwhile, another simply wrote: "It's Bad by Halloween Standards."

A user on X said: "Oh god. The facial hair is all wrong and that wig on Barry looks tragic."

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Mendes Unfazed by Wig Backlash

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Paul Mescal portrays Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles biopic project.
Source: MEGA

Paul Mescal portrays Paul McCartney in Sam Mendes' upcoming Beatles biopic project.

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Hair and makeup artist Ashley Jensen noted: "The Beatles definitely had some real moppy hair, so it's not that this is so far off. It's just that there are ways in which I think they could have tweaked them to make it not take [the viewer] out of it.

"Hair – wig or not – should feel like it's supporting the story and the character and the actor, not taking away."

Jensen also suggests the hair may look more realistic when in motion – as opposed to still pics.

A source said Mendes "isn't losing his cool about this just yet."

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Mendes May Use CGI for Wigs

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Sam Mendes is open to using CGI to refine the cast's hairstyles in post-production, a source said.
Source: Jeffrey Mayer/JTMPhotos, Int'l. / MEGA

Sam Mendes is open to using CGI to refine the cast's hairstyles in post-production, a source said.

The source added: "He has no problem with taking advantage of Sony's in-house special effects company to use gentle CGI to get all the hairstyles right in post-production."

Yet, the source admitted: "He's not doing his actors any favors by exposing their seemingly unfinished looks to the public with the outdoor shoots they've been doing lately.

"There's only so much negative attention this strange, expensive project can take before it all collapses like a soufflé."

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