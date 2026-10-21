Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Howard Stern

Former 'Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Recalls 'Shocking' Appearance on Howard Stern Show — After Radio Host Demanded She Be in 'Bikini

Photo of Nicole Eggert, Howard Stern
Source: MEGA; Fox Entertainment

Nicole Eggert recalled her disturbing appearance on 'The Howard Stern Show' in 1995.

Contact us by Email

Oct. 21 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has recalled her 1995 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, claiming the shock jock radio host demanded to see her in a bikini, RadarOnline.com can report.

"I was very programmed to just go in and just let it slide off your back," she told author Greg Prato for his book, The Great American Nightmare: An Oral History of the Howard Stern Show.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Eggert Goes Off on Howard Stern

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Nicole Eggert
Source: MEGA; @nicoleeggertfancollection/Instagram

Eggert called Stern's studio an unsafe environment.

Article continues below advertisement

The actress wishes she could "reach out and hug" her younger self who went to the studio that day. She says she felt pressured, considering the show was #1 at the time, and she didn't want to upset those in charge of her career. Uncomfortable with some of the questions, she said the studio wasn't a "safe environment."

"Watching old clips of the show and seeing how many women were treated, or more fittingly, mistreated, is also shocking," Eggert says in the book.

She was concerned that while she had thick skin, other women may not be able to stand up for themselves. Despite the experience, she doesn't regret going on the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Howard Stern's Odd Rules For Women

Nicole Eggert in 'Baywatch'
Source: Fox Entertainment

Women have been treated unfairly for years on the show and in the studio, according to Eggert.

Article continues below advertisement

Eggert recalled Stern criticizing her outfit and demanded, "I want you in a bikini." The 54-year-old refused.

Stern has previously been called out for having an odd women-only dress code rule, in which only men are allowed to wear sneakers at the studio. Women must have backup shoes for executive appearances. They were also still told to dress up for Zoom meetings during the pandemic.

In 2013, he urged his staff to "work on their appearance," particularly for guest interviews, calling them homeless and zombie-looking. Employees were also allegedly forbidden from talking to Stern at industry events.

Article continues below advertisement

Guest 'Regrets' Distressing Moment on Howard Stern's Show

Chaunce Hayden, Howard Stern
Source: STWEEKLY/Youtube; MEGA

Stern was involved in a lawsuit with guest host Chaunce Hayden after an controversial on-air moment.

Article continues below advertisement

Staff members also share their experiences in the oral history, some regretting their involvement in more extreme moments. Celebrity journalist and frequent Howard Stern guest Chaunce Hayden recalled a problematic moment he participated in.

He recalled bringing in the ashes of his then-girlfriend and regular Stern guest Debbie Tay, a cable personality and exotic dancer who died from a heroin overdose in April 1995. Stern played around with them, pulling bone fragments out and joking about them. Tay's brother and sister later filed an $8million lawsuit, claiming the situation caused them emotional distress.

While the purpose was for an on-air memorial, Stern "offered to glue her together," told Hayden to chew pieces, and admired the size of a piece of bone, saying it looks like a piece of her head."

The case settled out of court for an undisclosed amount, though a source said the family was preparing to accept around $60,000 while Stern's initial offer was $30,000.

"It was terrible," Hayden noted. "I do regret it."

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Divorce

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson Divorce: Elvis' Daughter 'Best Lay' Reveals Motive Behind Split

A photo of Sean Combs

EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Not Representing Himself in Civil Lawsuit — as Disgraced Music Mogul's Lawyers Move to Drop Him as Client

Article continues below advertisement

The Book Is Described As A Documentary

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Howard Stern
Source: MEGA

The book was published on October 5 and is now on sale.

Prato's book explores the evolution of the influential and controversial broadcaster and how he became a "cultural phenomenon."

"Never before has there been a book built almost entirely around exclusive, never-before-published quotes from former show members, guests, celebrities, and longtime admirers–tracing its evolution from WNBC to K-Rock, syndication, and ultimately SiriusXM," the book's synopsis says.

It's described as a documentary in book form, allowing those who participated to tell their own accounts, giving readers the opportunity to rediscover old moments.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.