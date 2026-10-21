Former 'Baywatch’ Star Nicole Eggert Recalls 'Shocking' Appearance on Howard Stern Show — After Radio Host Demanded She Be in 'Bikini

"I was very programmed to just go in and just let it slide off your back," she told author Greg Prato for his book, The Great American Nightmare: An Oral History of the Howard Stern Show.

Baywatch star Nicole Eggert has recalled her 1995 appearance on The Howard Stern Show, claiming the shock jock radio host demanded to see her in a bikini, RadarOnline.com can report.

The actress wishes she could "reach out and hug" her younger self who went to the studio that day. She says she felt pressured, considering the show was #1 at the time, and she didn't want to upset those in charge of her career. Uncomfortable with some of the questions, she said the studio wasn't a "safe environment."

"Watching old clips of the show and seeing how many women were treated, or more fittingly, mistreated, is also shocking," Eggert says in the book.

She was concerned that while she had thick skin, other women may not be able to stand up for themselves. Despite the experience, she doesn't regret going on the show.