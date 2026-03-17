'Baywatch' Icon Arrested After 'Freeing Beagles' From Controversial Breeding Facility in Animal Rights Protest

The property, located in Blue Mounds near Madison, has been the focus of ongoing protests from animal rights advocates.

According to officials, roughly 60 individuals dressed in white, full-body protective gear stormed the facility early Sunday morning, per The New York Post.

Footage circulating online appears to show activists carrying dogs out of the building as part of the planned operation.

Authorities say 20 people, including Paul, were taken into custody on trespassing-related charges following the incident.