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Home > Celebrity > Baywatch

'Baywatch' Icon Arrested After 'Freeing Beagles' From Controversial Breeding Facility in Animal Rights Protest

Alexandra Paul was arrested after allegedly taking part in a break-in at a Wisconsin breeding facility.
Source: Dane County Sheriff's Department

Alexandra Paul was arrested after allegedly taking part in a break-in at a Wisconsin breeding facility.

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March 17 2026, Updated 10:59 a.m. ET

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A former Baywatch star faced legal trouble after authorities said she allegedly took part in a coordinated break-in at a Wisconsin animal breeding facility, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Actress Alexandra Paul, 62, was among a group of demonstrators arrested over the weekend after allegedly entering Ridglan Farms, a site long criticized for supplying beagles used in scientific research.

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Coordinated Rescue Effort

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image of Dozens of activists in white suits were seen carrying beagles out during the early morning protest.
Source: mega

Dozens of activists in white suits were seen carrying beagles out during the early morning protest.

The property, located in Blue Mounds near Madison, has been the focus of ongoing protests from animal rights advocates.

According to officials, roughly 60 individuals dressed in white, full-body protective gear stormed the facility early Sunday morning, per The New York Post.

Footage circulating online appears to show activists carrying dogs out of the building as part of the planned operation.

Authorities say 20 people, including Paul, were taken into custody on trespassing-related charges following the incident.

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Beagles Released

image of Authorities say 8 dogs were recovered, but others remain unaccounted for after the incident.
Source: mega

Authorities say 8 dogs were recovered, but others remain unaccounted for after the incident.

The group behind the protest claimed 31 dogs were removed during the operation, with activists alleging the action was intended to expose conditions inside the breeding facility.

Law enforcement confirmed that 8 dogs were recovered at the scene.

"Some of the beagles taken were recovered and returned to Ridglan Farms, but several beagles remain unaccounted for," Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

Investigators also reported seizing two vehicles, along with tools they believe were used to gain access to the property.

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Facility Long Under Scrutiny

image of Ridglan Farms has faced ongoing backlash over its role in breeding dogs used in scientific research.
Source: mega

Ridglan Farms has faced ongoing backlash over its role in breeding dogs used in scientific research.

Ridglan Farms has repeatedly drawn backlash from animal welfare groups due to its role in breeding dogs for laboratory use.

Critics argue the practice raises serious ethical concerns, while the facility operates within legal guidelines tied to research standards.

Officials acknowledged the emotional intensity surrounding the issue but emphasized the importance of following the law.

"The Dane County Sheriff's Office understands how deeply people feel for the beagles at Ridglan Farms, and we respect their right to express that passion through peaceful protests," Barrett said.

"Our role is to keep everyone safe and to respond when unlawful activity takes place. We encourage anyone with concerns about animal welfare or research practices to engage through lawful and constructive avenues," he added.

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Actress' Activism History

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image of Paul has a history of animal rights activism, including a past case involving rescued chickens.
Source: mega

Paul has a history of animal rights activism, including a past case involving rescued chickens.

Paul, who portrayed Lt. Stephanie Holden on Baywatch throughout the 1990s, has been outspoken about animal rights for years, and this isn't her first legal clash tied to activism.

In 2021, she faced a misdemeanor theft charge after taking two chickens from a transport truck in California. She was later found not guilty in that case.

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