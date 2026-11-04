EXCLUSIVE: 'Batman' Star Emerges as Shock New 'James Bond' Favorite

The 40-year-old actor has seen his odds slashed from 50-1 to 12-1 at Ladbrokes, following a sudden rush of interest from punters backing him to take over the iconic role. However, the race to become the next 007 remains wide open, with Jack Lowden still leading the betting at 4-6 and The Capture star Callum Turner close behind at 11-4.

Robert Pattinson has emerged as a surprise contender to become the next James Bond , with bookmakers reporting a dramatic surge in bets on the Batman star as the search for Daniel Craig 's successor continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

She added: "It's the biggest Bond gamble we've seen and suddenly Jack Lowden has another serious rival on his hands."

Nicola McGeady from bookmakers Ladbrokes said: "Punters' eyes have suddenly turned to Robert Pattinson and his odds have tumbled from 50-1 to just 12-1."

The renewed interest in Pattinson comes amid continued uncertainty over who will inherit one of cinema's most recognizable roles.

Craig, 58, brought his tenure as the British secret agent to an end with No Time to Die in 2021, leaving producers with the considerable task of finding an actor capable of defining a new era for the franchise.

The search has proved a lengthy process, with Amazon MGM Studios taking creative control of the franchise in 2025. The studio officially confirmed in May 2026 the search for a new Bond was underway, but has remained tight-lipped about the identities of potential candidates.

Director Denis Villeneuve, 59, has been recruited to oversee the next instalment, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, 67, is writing the screenplay.

Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also involved in the project.

The challenge facing the team is considerable. Craig's five-film run, which began with Casino Royale in 2006, established a tougher, more emotionally complex version of Bond. Producers are understood to be looking for someone who can bring a distinctive identity to the character rather than simply repeat what came before.

Pascal has previously described the casting process as methodical, acknowledging that Craig would be difficult to follow. She suggested the next incarnation needed to feel "really different."