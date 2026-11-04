EXCLUSIVE: 'Batman' Star Emerges as Shock New 'James Bond' Favorite
Nov. 3 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Robert Pattinson has emerged as a surprise contender to become the next James Bond, with bookmakers reporting a dramatic surge in bets on the Batman star as the search for Daniel Craig's successor continues, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 40-year-old actor has seen his odds slashed from 50-1 to 12-1 at Ladbrokes, following a sudden rush of interest from punters backing him to take over the iconic role. However, the race to become the next 007 remains wide open, with Jack Lowden still leading the betting at 4-6 and The Capture star Callum Turner close behind at 11-4.
Nicola McGeady from bookmakers Ladbrokes said: "Punters' eyes have suddenly turned to Robert Pattinson and his odds have tumbled from 50-1 to just 12-1."
She added: "It's the biggest Bond gamble we've seen and suddenly Jack Lowden has another serious rival on his hands."
Who Will Replace Daniel Craig?
The renewed interest in Pattinson comes amid continued uncertainty over who will inherit one of cinema's most recognizable roles.
Craig, 58, brought his tenure as the British secret agent to an end with No Time to Die in 2021, leaving producers with the considerable task of finding an actor capable of defining a new era for the franchise.
The search has proved a lengthy process, with Amazon MGM Studios taking creative control of the franchise in 2025. The studio officially confirmed in May 2026 the search for a new Bond was underway, but has remained tight-lipped about the identities of potential candidates.
Director Denis Villeneuve, 59, has been recruited to oversee the next instalment, while Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, 67, is writing the screenplay.
Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also involved in the project.
The challenge facing the team is considerable. Craig's five-film run, which began with Casino Royale in 2006, established a tougher, more emotionally complex version of Bond. Producers are understood to be looking for someone who can bring a distinctive identity to the character rather than simply repeat what came before.
Pascal has previously described the casting process as methodical, acknowledging that Craig would be difficult to follow. She suggested the next incarnation needed to feel "really different."
Lowden and Turner Face Competition
Lowden, 36, has become one of the strongest names in the betting, with speculation intensifying after his Slow Horses co-star Gary Oldman publicly expressed support for him. Turner, 36, has also attracted considerable attention, although neither actor has confirmed involvement.
Reports in October suggested final screen tests were approaching, with Lowden and Turner among those believed to be in contention. Josh O'Connor, 36, has also been linked to the process.
Pattinson, meanwhile, has established himself as one of Hollywood's leading actors since his early success in Twilight. His performance as Bruce Wayne in The Batman demonstrated his ability to lead a major franchise, potentially making him an appealing choice for the next chapter of 007.
Amazon MGM has yet to announce its decision, with an official casting reveal widely expected before the end of 2026.
James Bond's Enduring Legacy
The James Bond franchise began in 1962 with Dr. No, starring Sean Connery as Ian Fleming's suave British secret agent. Based on Fleming's bestselling novels, the films quickly became a global phenomenon, combining espionage, action, exotic locations, glamorous allies and memorable villains.
Connery was followed by George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig, each bringing a different interpretation to the role.
Across more than six decades, Bond has become one of cinema's most enduring characters, spawning 25 official films and generating more than $7billion worldwide at the box office.