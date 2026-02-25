Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow's Panicked Pals Beg Crocked Crooner, 82, to Take His Time Over Comeback Amid Brutal Cancer Battle

barry manilows pals beg crooner cancer battle
Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow's pals urge the 82-year-old crooner to slow down amid his brutal cancer battle.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 25 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Beloved Copacabana crooner Barry Manilow is vowing to get back on stage ASAP after cancer surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal has learned friends fear he's moving too fast.

Just weeks ago, doctors removed life-threatening cancerous tissue from Manilow's left lung and pals are urging the 82-year-old singer to take more time to recover.

Friends Fear He’s Overdoing It

Source: MEGA

Barry Manilow said he was 'doing great and recovering very well' after lung cancer surgery.

"Everyone is amazed at the way Barry has bounced back. The fact he didn't need chemo or radiation feels like a miracle," said a source. "Still, it's a little hard for people to see him throwing himself back into work already. There's a sense that he's pushing himself too hard."

In a social media statement on Feb. 4, Manilow wrote that he was "doing great and recovering very well," adding: "I've been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic."

Although he announced he was postponing his residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas in mid-February, the Mandy singer vowed to embark on a tour "that's kicking off at the end of February," and declared "having a few extra weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered!"

But pals aren't convinced that Manilow – a longtime smoker who traded in his cigarette habit for vapes about a decade ago – is truly ready to perform.

Friends Fear Stage Comeback

Source: JM11/JOSEPH MARZULLO/WENN/MEGA

A source said friends fear the 'Mandy' singer is pushing himself too hard to return to the stage.

A source said: "Getting back on stage might not be off limits as far as doctor's orders, but the problem is Barry does not do anything by halves.

"When he performs, he gives absolutely everything, and that's what has his friends a little nervous. He's already talking about performing this month, which seems way too soon.

"It's wonderful that he's feeling so invigorated, but people close to him wish he would slow down. They know how physically and emotionally demanding those shows are for him."

Inner Circle Urges Patience

Source: MEGA

Insiders said Manilow is eager to perform again despite concerns about his recovery.

The insider added: "Barry is eager to get back out there and show the world he's fine, but the worry is that he may be underestimating how much his body has been through.

"Everyone in his inner circle is incredibly proud of him, but they want him to take his time and make sure he is truly ready."

