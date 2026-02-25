EXCLUSIVE: Barry Manilow's Panicked Pals Beg Crocked Crooner, 82, to Take His Time Over Comeback Amid Brutal Cancer Battle

"Everyone is amazed at the way Barry has bounced back. The fact he didn't need chemo or radiation feels like a miracle," said a source. "Still, it's a little hard for people to see him throwing himself back into work already. There's a sense that he's pushing himself too hard."

In a social media statement on Feb. 4, Manilow wrote that he was "doing great and recovering very well," adding: "I've been getting exercise and spending some time in the studio, which has been fantastic."

Although he announced he was postponing his residency dates at Westgate Las Vegas in mid-February, the Mandy singer vowed to embark on a tour "that's kicking off at the end of February," and declared "having a few extra weeks to rest and prepare is what the doctor ordered!"

But pals aren't convinced that Manilow – a longtime smoker who traded in his cigarette habit for vapes about a decade ago – is truly ready to perform.