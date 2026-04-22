'Don't See Barron Trump Doing That!': Prez's Youngest Son, 20, Gets Brutally Mocked After Chelsea Clinton's Major Accomplishment
April 22 2026, Published 10:51 a.m. ET
Barron Trump was suddenly pulled into the spotlight despite having nothing to do with the moment, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 20-year-old became an unexpected target online after Chelsea Clinton completed a major milestone, with critics using her achievement to aim at the president's youngest son.
Chelsea's Big Win Sparks Unexpected Side Drama
Chelsea crossed the finish line at the Boston Marathon on April 20, completing her first race in 3:40:52.
She was greeted at the finish by her parents, Bill and Hilary Clinton, in a celebratory moment that quickly made the rounds online.
But as praise poured in, Barron's name began popping up in comment sections across multiple platforms.
Internet Turns Celebration Into Comparison Game
Users on X, Facebook, and Instagram began drawing comparisons between Chelsea and Barron, even though he wasn't connected to the event, per The List.
"Chelsea Clinton is running marathons while Barron is running crypto and stock scams," one person wrote.
Others questioned whether he'd ever take on a similar challenge. "Fantastic! Don't see Barron doing that!" one user commented, while another added, "Wonder if Barron will run in next year's?"
The jokes didn't stop there. "All of Trump's kids inherited their father's bone spurs, so they can't run in the Marathon," another person quipped, referencing Donald Trump.
"I wonder if Trump's kids ever (do) any exercises," joked another.
Barron's Athletic Background Gets Overlooked
Despite the criticism, Barron's athletic ability isn't entirely unknown.
Donald has previously described his son as a "very good athlete," noting his soccer skills and even joking about his height, making him "on the tall side" for the sport.
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Barron's New Business Venture Partners With Pro Athlete.
While critics questioned Barron's athleticism, the youngest Trump is still connected to the sports world, just in a different way.
The 20-year-old is listed as one of five partners in Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., a newly launched beverage company centered around the caffeinated herbal drink often marketed as a coffee alternative.
Ahead of its debut, the brand teamed up with pro surfer Kepa Mendia, the son of veteran surfer Peter Mendia, signaling a push into the athletic lifestyle space.
In a promotional video shared online, Kepa is seen surfing, waxing his board, and relaxing on the beach as he praises the drink.
"Growing up in South Florida, I've always been looking for that perfect beverage that fits my lifestyle, and I know I've found it," he said, adding, "Super happy to be a part of the Sollos team with my good friends."
The company also hyped the partnership, calling Kepa a "rising star in the surfing world" as it welcomed him to the team.