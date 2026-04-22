'Don't See Barron Trump Doing That!': Prez's Youngest Son, 20, Gets Brutally Mocked After Chelsea Clinton's Major Accomplishment

Users on X, Facebook, and Instagram began drawing comparisons between Chelsea and Barron, even though he wasn't connected to the event, per The List.

"Chelsea Clinton is running marathons while Barron is running crypto and stock scams," one person wrote.

Others questioned whether he'd ever take on a similar challenge. "Fantastic! Don't see Barron doing that!" one user commented, while another added, "Wonder if Barron will run in next year's?"

The jokes didn't stop there. "All of Trump's kids inherited their father's bone spurs, so they can't run in the Marathon," another person quipped, referencing Donald Trump.

"I wonder if Trump's kids ever (do) any exercises," joked another.