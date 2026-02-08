EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Goes Nuts for Cloning – And Wants MORE Copies of Her Dogs Made Before They Die
Feb. 8 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
In one of Barbra Streisand's biggest hit tunes, she warbles about "people who need people," but in reality, the pooch-loving diva is so attached to her pet pups, she's had one cloned twice and now plans on cloning more, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In 2018, the songbird was so devastated by the death of pet Samantha, a curly-haired Coton de Tulear breed, she had her duplicated, and "now her two clones, Violet and Scarlett, are getting to an age where she has to think beyond," said an insider.
Dogs Are Her Passion
The source added: "She wants to get her cloned dogs cloned, and another one, Fanny [a distant cousin of Samantha's], cloned as well.
"She's looking into that with great interest. Her dogs are her passion.
"She doesn't want to wait until her dogs pass, either. She wants to get the ball rolling now and build on her doggie family."
PETA bigwigs discourage cloning, noting there is an abundance of pets waiting to be adopted without creating more, said insiders.
Keeping Her Furry Ones Close
But the 83-year-old Funny Girl star, who shares her Malibu puppy palace with actor-hubby James Brolin, 85, explained: "I was so devastated by the loss of my dear Samantha, after 14 years together, that I just wanted to keep her with me in some way.
"It was easier to let Sammie go if I knew I could keep some part of her alive, something that came from her DNA.
"A friend had cloned his beloved dog, and I was very impressed with that dog. So Sammie's doctor took some cells from inside her cheek and the skin on her tummy just before she died. And we sent those cells to ViaGen Pets in Texas."
Part Of Her Life And Soul
Now, Streisand is looking to have her critters cloned again, said sources, so "she'll always have a part of Samantha close."
"Her dogs have become her life and soul in so many ways. She pampers them senselessly by feeding them homemade meals, she paints their nails, braids their hair and splurges on other grooming rituals, and she sits and reads them dog stories," an insider explained.
"She loves the idea of having them all run amok at her house, which she considers to be her puppy palace."