EXCLUSIVE: Barbra Streisand Goes Nuts for Cloning – And Wants MORE Copies of Her Dogs Made Before They Die

In one of Barbra Streisand's biggest hit tunes, she warbles about "people who need people," but in reality, the pooch-loving diva is so attached to her pet pups, she's had one cloned twice and now plans on cloning more, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

In 2018, the songbird was so devastated by the death of pet Samantha, a curly-haired Coton de Tulear breed, she had her duplicated, and "now her two clones, Violet and Scarlett, are getting to an age where she has to think beyond," said an insider.