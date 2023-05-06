Bank Auctioned Off Popular TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy's Home Just Before He Took His Own Life: Report

Moudy's wife, Jennifer, claimed she had "no idea" about the house going up for auction, which has made the mourning period following her husband's death even more challenging.

The TikTok star allegedly kept quiet about the family's financial struggles with outlets being told that "no one around Bobby" knew what he was struggling with at the time.

As RadarOnline reported, the late father passed away in his Mississippi home, but the exact circumstances surrounding his suicide are still unknown.