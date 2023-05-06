Bank Auctioned Off Popular TikTok Dad Bobby Moudy's Home Just Before He Took His Own Life: Report
A Mississippi bank foreclosed TikTok star and father of three Bobby Moudy's home just days before he took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Moudy's wife, Jennifer, claimed she had "no idea" about the house going up for auction, which has made the mourning period following her husband's death even more challenging.
The TikTok star allegedly kept quiet about the family's financial struggles with outlets being told that "no one around Bobby" knew what he was struggling with at the time.
As RadarOnline reported, the late father passed away in his Mississippi home, but the exact circumstances surrounding his suicide are still unknown.
The 46-year-old's family released a statement on their TikTok channel where they confirmed that Bobby took his own life.
"It is with great sadness that we share the tragic loss of Bobby Moudy," his family announced on TikTok.
"Bobby was a loving father, husband, brother and friend," he continued. "On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs…But also weighed down by financial pressures."
"His wife, Jennifer and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock."
Mandy, a close friend of the Moudy family, started a GoFundMe campaign following Bobby's death to help financially support his wife and children in this trying time.
"Bobby was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. On April 28th, he was a tragic victim of suicide. Bobby was full of life and laughs but also weighed down by financial pressures. His wife, Jennifer, and their three children are in an emotional and financial crisis as he was their rock," Mandy wrote.
"If Bobby touched your life in any way, personally or through his fun family TikTok page, please consider helping his family through this devastating time," she continued. "Whether you are able to give or not, please cover Jennifer, Kaytlin, Max and Charleigh in your prayers."
So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $72,000, just $3,000 shy of their $75,000 goal.
As for Bobby's TikTok account, Jennifer says that she and her daughter, Kaytlin, will take over after the family has had enough time to mourn.
