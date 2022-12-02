Balenciaga's Creative Director Demna KEEPS Job, Admits He Made 'Wrong Artistic Choice' After Twisted Child Scandal
Balenciaga is sticking by its money maker. The brand's creative director Demna appears to be keeping his job despite the growing outrage over several scandals, with one involving BDSM-dressed teddy bears and children, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Nearly two weeks later, Demna's Instagram still proudly promotes Balenciaga. While he's been quiet about the scandal, he broke his silence on Friday and admitted he took the "wrong artistic direction."
"I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility. It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them," he wrote.
"As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period."
Demna vowed to change his ways after his alleged obsession with disturbing child imagery came to light amid the scandals.
"I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject.
"I apologize to anyone offended by the visuals and Balenciaga has guaranteed that adequate measures will be taken not only to avoid similar mistakes in the future but also to take accountability in protecting child welfare in every way we can," he concluded.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Balenciaga found itself under fire after they posted the bondage ads featuring kids in their bedrooms — and it only got worse from there when eagle-eyed watchers uncovered hidden documents about the Supreme Court ruling on child porn in the background of another ad.
In another photo, a book by Michael Borremans, who came under fire for featuring images of naked and castrated toddlers in his 2017 series Fire From The Sun.
Balenciaga released two statements regarding the matter — but shoppers turned to the face of the brand Kim Kardashian to speak up. When she did, fans were disappointed because she revealed she was sticking by the embattled fashion brand's side.
Since the backlash, Kim has reportedly changed gears, allegedly declining an offer from the brand and swapping out her pre-planned Balenciaga outfits to other designers for upcoming events.
Other stars like Nicole Kidman and Bella Hadid — who are featured in Balenciaga campaigns — have remained quiet on the scandal.