Balenciaga's Creative Director Demna KEEPS Job, Admits He Made 'Wrong Artistic Choice' After Twisted Child Scandal

"I want to personally apologize for the wrong artistic choice of concept for the gifting campaign with the kids and I take my responsibility. It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them," he wrote.

"As much as I would sometimes like to provoke a thought through my work, I would NEVER have an intention to do that with such an awful subject as child abuse that I condemn. Period."

Demna vowed to change his ways after his alleged obsession with disturbing child imagery came to light amid the scandals.