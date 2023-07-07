Avril Lavigne Keeps $80k Necklace From Tyga After Three-Month Fling Ends: 'He Can Afford The Loss'
Punk queen Avril Lavigne made out like a bandit in her breakup with Rack City rapper Tyga because the Complicated cutie left their three-and-a-half-month fling with a $80k piece of bling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Despite Avril still hanging out with Kylie Jenner's ex, we're told the pair's relationship cooled — but the Sk8er Boi singer, 38, walked away with plenty of ice. Spies spilled Tyga, 33, allowed his former sweetie to keep the generous gift: a necklace he had custom-made just for her.
The pricey piece, created by Mavani & Co, is packed with 50 carats of white and black diamonds, and pink sapphires. The necklace also features her first name and a pair of skulls and crossbones with pink bows.
The hefty haul adds up to more than $20k for each month of their failed hookup — but moles blabbed the double divorcée is making no apologies.
"Avril says Tyga is a great guy but in the little while they dated, they both realized they weren't right for each other," squealed an insider.
While the hitmaker was willing to let Tyga go, she wasn't as quick to part with her present, the pal spilled.
"She loves that necklace — and he didn't ask for it back," confided the insider. Now, another tipster tattled Tyga is getting flak from his friends.
"They tell Tyga he's nuts for not reclaiming that necklace," the source gabbed. "But Tyga says he doesn't give presents with the intent of taking them back later. He spent a lot of money on Avril. But he says there's plenty more where that came from — and he can afford the loss."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Avril and Tyga's reps for comment.
Avril and Tyga ended their relationship last month, confirmed by PEOPLE. Despite the breakup, the two appear to be on good terms. The rock babe showed up in one of the rapper's recent TikToks.
Avril was also spotted with Tyga in Las Vegas last weekend at Encore Beach Club, with the musician cheering Lavigne on as she performed at Marshmello's Fourth of July party on Saturday night.
The pair were first linked in February after she abruptly ended her engagement with rocker Mod Sun.