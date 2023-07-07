Avril Lavigne Keeps $80k Necklace From Tyga After Three-Month Fling Ends: 'He Can Afford The Loss'

Despite Avril still hanging out with Kylie Jenner's ex, we're told the pair's relationship cooled — but the Sk8er Boi singer, 38, walked away with plenty of ice. Spies spilled Tyga, 33, allowed his former sweetie to keep the generous gift: a necklace he had custom-made just for her.

The pricey piece, created by Mavani & Co, is packed with 50 carats of white and black diamonds, and pink sapphires. The necklace also features her first name and a pair of skulls and crossbones with pink bows.