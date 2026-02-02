Australian Open 2026’s Off-Court Action: Champagne, Celebrities and Luxury Suites

The Australian Open 2026 may have wrapped on court, but behind the scenes, Melbourne Park was buzzing with celebrity sightings, luxury hospitality and high-profile brand moments. From champagne-soaked VIP dinners to a Dubai-inspired marquee experience, this year’s tournament once again proved it’s as much a social spectacle as it is a sporting one.

Article continues below advertisement

Piper-Heidsieck Returns as Official AO Champagne

Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck A list actpr Gerard Butler dropped by the Piper-Heidseick Dressing Room to toast the start of the AO.

Piper-Heidsieck marked its eighth year as the Official Champagne of the Australian Open 2026, delivering a series of elevated experiences across Melbourne Park that blended French flair with world-class tennis. Throughout the tournament, guests sipped the House’s most awarded blends at the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Bar on the Rod Laver Arena Terrace, grabbed flutes on the go from the Garden Square Champagne Kiosk, and enjoyed the brand’s presence inside the exclusive members-only Club 1905. The champagne celebrations officially kicked off on Friday, January 16, when Piper-Heidsieck hosted an intimate 16-person VIP event inside the Piper-Heidsieck Dressing Room. Among the attendees were Hollywood actor Gerard Butler and longtime partner Morgan Brown, alongside Mia Savio, partner of Italian tennis player Matteo Arnaldi, as well as Australian actors Tim Kano and Brett Tucker. Guests enjoyed bespoke Piper-Heidsieck cocktails paired with an omakase dining experience before being escorted to the highly coveted On-Court Seats Presented by Piper-Heidsieck.

Article continues below advertisement

Courtside Action and Cabaret Flair

Source: Courtesy of Piper-Heidsieck Kate Connick in the Piper-Heidseick dressing room.

From just metres away, VIP guests watched an exhibition match between world No.1 Jannik Sinner and Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime on Rod Laver Arena. The night also included a surprise cabaret performance, offering a preview of the entertainment featured throughout the tournament at the Piper-Heidsieck Champagne Bar—reinforcing the brand’s signature theatrical approach to celebrating tennis’ biggest moments.

Article continues below advertisement

Emirates Marks 12 Years as AO Official Airline Sponsor

Source: Courtesy of Emirates Oscar winner Geoffrey Rush was a guest of Emirates during the AO 2026.

Luxury hospitality extended well beyond champagne, with Emirates celebrating 12 years as the Official Airline of the Australian Open. The airline continues its deep commitment to tennis as a sponsor of all four Grand Slams—Australian Open, US Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon—alongside more than 60 ATP tournaments worldwide. One of the tournament’s most sought-after invitations was access to the exclusive Emirates Marquee, which returned in 2026 with a new theme: Dubai, the all-ages playground. Reimagined as a “Desert Dreamscape,” the marquee paid tribute to Emirates’ global hub in Dubai, offering guests a taste of the destination’s world-class hospitality, vibrant culture and premium travel experience. The Emirates Marquee quickly became a hub for celebrity sightings, welcoming guests including Rachel Griffiths, Paul Ben-Victor, Sarah Murdoch, Pia Whitesell, cricket legend Ricky Ponting, tennis great Pat Rafter, actress Bella Heathcote, world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Oscar Winner Geoffrey Rush, comedian Joel Creasey, and actor Brett Tucker, who appeared across multiple AO26 events.

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Courtesy of Emirates. Pat Rafter was a guest speaker in the Emirates Suite during AO 2026.