EXCLUSIVE: Pretty Boy Problems! Ashton Kutcher Slammed After Complaining About How His Good Looks Cost Him Big Acting Roles

Ashton Kutcher is rich, famous and has a gorgeous wife, actress Mila Kunis , but he's whining that he missed out on gritty "down on your luck" roles because he's too handsome, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I think every role you get, part of it is what you look like, right? It's a very big part of what you're imbuing as the character ... there are roles that I haven't gotten because of the way I look. Sometimes it's frustrating," he recently said.

Of course, he grudgingly admitted: "There are roles that I've gotten because of the way I look."

Like, his starring part in 2009's Spread, where he played a handsome gigolo who lives off gals.

Or his new series, The Beauty, about a sexually transmitted disease that makes people more attractive. Or all those rom-coms where Ashton, 47, apparently forgot that his profession is acting – playing a person that isn't you.

"Sometimes it’s frustrating," Kutcher added, noting that his good looks are sometimes a major obstacle.