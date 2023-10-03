Mom's Night Out: Ashley Olsen Breaks Cover in NYC After Secretly Welcoming Son With Husband Louis Eisner
There she is! Former child star Ashley Olsen kept a low profile while stepping out for the first time since she secretly welcomed her son, Otto, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Photogs spotted the fashion mogul during a late-night stroll in New York City on Monday, weeks after news broke that she and husband Louis Eisner expanded their family in August.
Eisner is the son of jewelry designer Lisa Eisner.
Olsen was seen en route to dinner with a pal in the latest images published by Daily Mail, sporting a black beanie hat, a beige overcoat, and a patterned scarf paired with flip-flops. The former Full House star was seemingly chatting on the phone.
Olsen and Eisner exchanged their vows in a private ceremony held in December 2022, more than five years after they were romantically linked in October 2017. Their nuptials were claimed to be a lowkey affair with roughly 50 loved ones in attendance.
"It's not that they are trying to keep their relationship on the down low, Louis just doesn't like the spotlight — even less so than Ashley," an insider previously told RadarOnline.com.
The couple met through mutual high school friends in Los Angeles, a source told this site back in 2019. "They're very much in love," the insider added.
Olsen and her spouse made their red carpet debut during a celebration for Young Eisner Scholars, a nonprofit founded by Eisner's attorney father, Eric Eisner, who was formerly the president of the David Geffen Company.
Welcoming a child has been a dream come true for the famous twin, another tipster told Entertainment Tonight. "Having a family has always been a priority for Ashley and Louis. Even though her upbringing was anything but typical, she does like some of the more traditional things, for example, they wanted to be married first before starting a family."
Ashley's sister, Mary-Kate, is also enjoying a new chapter in her life after reaching a divorce settlement with her ex-husband Olivier Sarkozy back in 2021.
According to a report, one of the issues that led to the end of their union was their different views on children. "Mary-Kate started coming around to the idea of having a baby and thinking about it seriously," a tipster told E! Online.
"But Olivier was a closed book on that subject and was opposed to the idea. He felt like he had closed that chapter of his life and didn't want to go back. She didn't like the idea of not even being able to explore the possibility."