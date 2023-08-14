Baby Shocker: Ashley Olsen Gives Birth to First Child, Welcomes Son After Super-Secret Pregnancy
Ashley Olsen is building her own full house! The 37-year-old actress-turned-designer welcomed her first child, allegedly giving birth right under everyone's noses.
Olsen gave her husband, Louis Eisner, the best newlywed gift of all time — a son named Otto, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Insiders told TMZ that the Olsen twin — who kept the pregnancy completely under wraps — pushed Otto out in New York months ago. The source shared that the newlyweds are "ecstatic" over their new addition.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ashley's rep for comment.
Ashley and her sister, Mary-Kate Olsen, are notorious for shielding their private lives from the public, making it no surprise that the actress decided to keep her pregnancy news close to her chest.
Ashley and her 34-year-old artist husband said "I do" in December.
The two tied the knot in a secret ceremony with only their most intimate friends and family, including Ashley's twin sister and their younger sister, Love & Death actress Elizabeth Olsen, 34.
"She is very close with her family. Louis is very close with his family too, and they were in attendance as well," a source told PEOPLE of the couple's hush-hush nuptials. "For them, it was a perfect celebration. They never wanted a huge wedding."
The insider shared that Ashley and Eisner's wedding "was a small affair" and "perfect" for the pair. Despite being linked since 2017, the married pair have only been spotted a handful of times together.
The It Takes Two actress sparked engagement rumors when she emerged with a gold wedding band on that finger just months before walking down the aisle.
Dressed in her typical all-black attire, the shiny accessory was hard not to notice.
Ashley began dating Eisner in October 2017, and to nobody's surprise, the artist comes from a famous family. Ashley's mother-in-law is famous fashion photographer and jewelry designer Lisa Eisner. His father is showbiz executive Eric Eisner.
This marks the first child for Ashley — but she's no stranger to a big family.
The actress grew up in a full house, figuratively and literally. Besides Mary-Kate and Elizabeth, Ashley has three other siblings.
Her oldest brother goes by his middle name Trent, but his first name, James, inspired the twins' fashion line, Elizabeth & James, reported Cosmopolitan. She also has two half-siblings: brother Jake and sister Courtney.