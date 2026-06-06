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Home > Exclusives > Ashley Judd
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EXCLUSIVE: How Time has Been Tough on Ashley Judd — Suicide, Assault and Sibling Issues Weigh Hard on '90s Siren

ashley judds tragic struggles suicide assault family rift
Source: MEGA

Ashley Judd has endured suicide, assault and family turmoil throughout her difficult journey.

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June 6 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET

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Time has not been kind to Ashley Judd – in more ways than one, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Last month, the Double Jeopardy star looked relaxed but considerably weathered since her 1990s Hollywood heyday, as she threw a party for herself to celebrate her 58th birthday and her survival through a very difficult life.

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Ashley Still Haunted By Tragedy

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Ashley Judd has endured suicide, assault and family turmoil throughout her difficult journey.
Source: Doug Meszler / WENN / MEGA

Ashley Judd has endured suicide, assault and family turmoil throughout her difficult journey.

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"My inner 12-year-old was ready to receive love, care, attunement, delight, protection, and provision," she wrote on Instagram.

The Normal Life star has said she suffered a difficult childhood, once confessing during a 2024 White House event for the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention that her early life came with an "onset of childhood depression," and a feeling of "not wanting to be here."

Judd now said she made it through with the help of psychological counseling and luckily "had a different outcome than my mother."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, devastated Ashley found and cradled her suicidal mom, Naomi Judd, in her arms, after she had shot herself in the head and took her final breaths.

"When she died, my most earnest wish was to make sure that she was relieved and absolved of her guilt and her shame," she confessed.

A source said the horrific moment left Ashley diminished, and while the tragedy temporarily united her with her older sister – Naomi's singing partner, Wynonna Judd – their relationship is not as strong as people would expect.

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Sisters Continue To Drift Apart

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Wynonna Judd said she and Ashley are not as close as she would like following Naomi Judd's death.
Source: Tammie Arroyo / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Wynonna Judd said she and Ashley are not as close as she would like following Naomi Judd's death.

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"I don't see her very much, and we're not as close as I'd like to be," Wynonna confessed.

Ashley, meanwhile, has also admitted the sisters are grieving separately – and in their own ways.

"Wynonna's in a pretty different place than I am right now," Ashley said.

Insiders said she carries the scars of her harrowing experience of fighting off movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's sexual advances in the 1990s, leading to his damaging efforts to derail her once high-flying career.

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Weinstein Trauma Left Lasting Scars

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Ashley said Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct left a lasting impact on her personal and professional life.
Source: RCF / MEGA

Ashley said Harvey Weinstein's alleged misconduct left a lasting impact on her personal and professional life.

"Perpetrators are shameless. And they put their toxic shame onto their victims, which we then internalize and carry around with us," Ashley said after coming forward with her story months before the now-jailed sex fiend went on trial for rape in 2018.

"The experience had a devastating effect on both her personal and professional life," a source revealed. "She spent years worrying about being left on the Hollywood scrap heap.

"All this torment would take its toll on anyone."

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