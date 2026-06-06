EXCLUSIVE: How Time has Been Tough on Ashley Judd — Suicide, Assault and Sibling Issues Weigh Hard on '90s Siren

"My inner 12-year-old was ready to receive love, care, attunement, delight, protection, and provision," she wrote on Instagram.

The Normal Life star has said she suffered a difficult childhood, once confessing during a 2024 White House event for the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention that her early life came with an "onset of childhood depression," and a feeling of "not wanting to be here."

Judd now said she made it through with the help of psychological counseling and luckily "had a different outcome than my mother."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, devastated Ashley found and cradled her suicidal mom, Naomi Judd, in her arms, after she had shot herself in the head and took her final breaths.

"When she died, my most earnest wish was to make sure that she was relieved and absolved of her guilt and her shame," she confessed.

A source said the horrific moment left Ashley diminished, and while the tragedy temporarily united her with her older sister – Naomi's singing partner, Wynonna Judd – their relationship is not as strong as people would expect.