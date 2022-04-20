Shooting Probe: Police Forced To Use Battering Ram At A$AP Rocky's L.A. Mansion
Police may have obtained evidence in the A$AP Rocky shooting case Wednesday, as officers were seen leaving his house with a box, TMZ reports.
Law enforcement took the rapper — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — in for questioning at Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters. The outlet reports that the rapper is set to get a lawyer and will be officially booked soon.
Earlier Wednesday, A$AP Rocky was arrested at LAX after getting off a plane as he returned from a trip to Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend Rihanna. He was taken into custody in connection to a 2021 shooting in which an alleged victim claims he was shot three to four times, with one bullet grazing his hand.
Law enforcement sources say A$AP Rocky knew the alleged victim of the shooting, which wasn't made public until Wednesday. The LAPD says they were able to corroborate information the alleged suspect told them about the incident, which led to A$AP Rocky being named a suspect.
According to TMZ, police used a battering ram to enter the front gate at A$AP Rocky's home.
NBC News reports Rihanna's baby daddy has been under investigation by the LAPD in connection to the alleged shooting that took place on Nov. 6 near Vista Del Mar and Selma Ave. at 10:20 p.m.
The couple was vacationing in Rihanna's native country for the past several days with her family.
Radar has reached out to A$AP and Rihanna's team for comment about his arrest.