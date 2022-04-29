A$AP Rocky's Alleged 2021 Shooting Caught On Video
The guns found in rapper A$AP Rocky's home were not used in the November 2021 shooting, cops determined after obtaining a search warrant.
Police were looking for a specific caliber that matched the shell casings discovered at the crime scene and did not locate any firearms that fit the description, according to reports. Plus, the guns were registered and legally purchased.
Authorities have since obtained new video evidence pertinent to the case.
A$AP (real name: Rakim Mayers) was arrested at LAX on April 20 on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Rocky was cuffed on his way back to Los Angeles, California, from a trip to Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. Mayers was released from custody less than three hours after posting a $550k bond.
The victim claimed Mayers shot him three or four times during an argument in November, grazing his left hand.
A$AP now has an upcoming court date scheduled for August.
Amid the ordeal, Rihanna was forced to cancel her baby shower, but ultimately ended up having one. A$AP and the We Found Love songstress later celebrated with a rave-themed event for their future son or daughter.
The couple opted for an "over-the-top" soiree, HipHollywood reported, and guests were asked to wear their best and brightest neon colored outfits. Attendees were also given shirts that read, "Went To Rih & Rocky's Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt."
Rihanna is currently in her third trimester. Ahead of their little one's arrival, the Fashion Killa collaborators were spotted on a romantic date night, during which she put her baby bump on full display in her usual daringly chic maternity wear.
Despite his arrest drama, the parents-to-be were "happy and relaxed" during dinner on April 23 with an intimate group of friends at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California.
"Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate," a source told PEOPLE about their outing. "They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby."