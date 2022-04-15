Rihanna's Shoe Designer Amina Muaddi Addresses 'Vile & Malicious' A$AP Rocky Cheating Rumors

Rihanna and A$AP have been dating since early 2020 and went public that November. This January, the Barbadian bombshell announced her surprise pregnancy with a photo shoot in Rocky's hometown of Harlem as she proudly debuted her baby bump.

The billionaire businesswoman has continued to show off that chic and daring maternity style Muaddi raved over in her statement, especially during a recent shoot with Vogue.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I'm sorry ⁠— it's too much fun to get dressed up," she told the magazine. "I'm not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing."

"My body is doing incredible things right now, and I'm not going to be ashamed of that," the We Found Love hitmaker proudly added.