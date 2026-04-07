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EXCLUSIVE: Arnie the Barbarian! Inside Terminator Star Schwarzenegger's Bruising Workouts to Return in Sword-Swinging Slayer Sequel

Arnold Schwarzenegger has intensified his workouts to return in 'Terminator' slayer sequel role.
Source: MEGA

Arnold Schwarzenegger has intensified his workouts to return in 'Terminator' slayer sequel role.

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April 7 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Unstoppable Arnold Schwarzenegger has shockingly signed up to reprise his role as Conan the Barbarian at the grand old age of 78 – and despite his age, RadarOnline.com can reveal he's thrown himself into gut-busting workouts to get in shape for the muscleman role.

The action flick, reportedly titled King Conan, will be run by Christopher McQuarrie, who helmed four Mission: Impossible films, and is already in the works, sending the former governor of California pumping iron to get into shape, said an insider.

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Arnold Preps Epic Conan Comeback

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Christopher McQuarrie is set to helm Arnold Schwarzenegger's return in 'King Conan.'
Source: MEGA

Christopher McQuarrie is set to helm Arnold Schwarzenegger's return in 'King Conan.'

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An insider said: "The new Conan the Barbarian movie is no joke, and things are moving quickly after several months of behind-the-scenes planning.

"Arnold is still pretty robust, especially for somebody his age, and he's had a return to the Conan role on his mind ever since he left politics.

"But just this year, things have taken a leap forward, and the reality is setting in that he's finally going to make this movie. He's not afraid of action sequences, and he's not afraid to take his shirt off!

"What he is afraid of is making a substandard sequel. He's already hitting the gym with renewed effort and pushing himself to the limit.

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Insiders said Schwarzenegger is intensifying workouts to reprise his 'Conan the Barbarian' role.
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Schwarzenegger is intensifying workouts to reprise his 'Conan the Barbarian' role.

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"He wants his real physique on display as much as possible, even though he knows special effects will be deployed to make up the difference.

"No matter what, he's going to appear incredibly impressive and imposing in this movie.

"So much of this has been underway for a long time, but now Arnold has secured the full backing and muscle of 20th Century Studios behind him."

Describing the sequel to his 1982 and 1984 hits, Schwarzenegger said: "It's a great story where Conan was 40 years [as] king and he gets complacent, and now he gets forced out of the kingdom slowly... then he somehow comes back, and there's all kinds of madness and violence and magic and creatures."

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'Failure Isn't An Option'

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arnold schwarzenegger training terminator slayer sequel
Source: MEGA

20th Century Studios backs Schwarzenegger's upcoming 'King Conan' sequel.

But the insider notes that "nothing will work unless Arnold really looks like a legendary barbarian/king. Gold's Gym just sold almost all of their L.A. locations, but they held the original gym in Venice Beach, where Arnold still works out to this day.

"He will push himself as hard as possible to make this a success. Failure is not an option."

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