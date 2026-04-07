EXCLUSIVE: Arnie the Barbarian! Inside Terminator Star Schwarzenegger's Bruising Workouts to Return in Sword-Swinging Slayer Sequel

An insider said: "The new Conan the Barbarian movie is no joke, and things are moving quickly after several months of behind-the-scenes planning.

"Arnold is still pretty robust, especially for somebody his age, and he's had a return to the Conan role on his mind ever since he left politics.

"But just this year, things have taken a leap forward, and the reality is setting in that he's finally going to make this movie. He's not afraid of action sequences, and he's not afraid to take his shirt off!

"What he is afraid of is making a substandard sequel. He's already hitting the gym with renewed effort and pushing himself to the limit.