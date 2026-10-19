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Home > True Crime > crime

Arkansas Man Found Shot and Stuffed in Barrel Identified — as Murder Remains Unsolved More Than 40 Years Later

The victim hadn't been seen since the early 1980s.
Source: MEGA

The victim hadn't been seen since the early 1980s.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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The identity of a murder victim whose remains were dumped more than 40 years ago has been uncovered, RadarOnline.com can report.

On May 1, 2022, boaters were journeying on Lake Mead when they noticed an abandoned barrel on the shore. The lake's waters, close to reaching historic lows, exposed it. When law enforcement opened the barrel, they found human skeletal remains, evidently decades old.

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Remains Identified as Edward Lelburian Jackson

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Rouse explained how Jackson was identified.
Source: UNSPLASH

Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse explained how Edward Lelburian Jackson was identified.

During a press conference on October 15, Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse revealed that they belonged to Edward Lelburian Jackson, who was in his 50s when he was killed.

Rouse told reporters that in September 2022, her office contacted the FBI. They asked them to craft three composite sketches of what the victim might’ve looked like.

In 2024, the coroner submitted a bone sample for genealogy profiling, and it matched relatives of Jackson.

Family members who spoke to cops confirmed they hadn't seen him since the early 1980s. Officials have said he likely wasn't reported missing.

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Who Was Edward Lelburian Jackson?

Jackson liked to travel, his family said.
Source: MEGA

Jackson liked to travel, his family said.

Jackson was from Arkansas, but in the early 1970s, he lived in California, where he married. It is unclear if the couple was still wed at the time of Jackson's death.

But relatives shared that Jackson traveled across the U.S. and would visit them in Arkansas from time to time.

In the early 1980s, he started compiling a criminal record in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was arrested several times for aggravated arson and conspiracy to commit fraud.

It was around this time that Jackson was likely killed. After he was found in 2022, coroners discovered he died from a gunshot to the head.

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Speculation of Organized Crime Ties

Some have speculated Jackson's killing was tied to organized crime.
Source: UNSPLASH

Some have speculated Jackson's killing was tied to organized crime.

Due to how the victim died and how his remains were abandoned, many have theorized he was killed by organized crime members.

Police have not found evidence behind this theory. "At this point of our investigation, we don’t have any information to support those theories," Lieutenant Robert Price told reporters.

Additionally, detectives are still unsure why Jackson was in Las Vegas, whether it was related to his work or personal ties. However, Las Vegas authorities appear determined to find the killer.

"[The case] will never be closed until we solve it," Price assured.

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More Remains Found on Lake Mead

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Several bodies have been found on Lake Mead.
Source: UNSPLASH

Several bodies have been found on Lake Mead.

Jackson's remains weren't the only ones found at Lake Mead in 2022.

The lake's water levels reached record lows that summer, which led to the discovery of several human remains, some of which cops are still working to identify.

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