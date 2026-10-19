Arkansas Man Found Shot and Stuffed in Barrel Identified — as Murder Remains Unsolved More Than 40 Years Later

During a press conference on October 15, Clark County Coroner Melanie Rouse revealed that they belonged to Edward Lelburian Jackson, who was in his 50s when he was killed.

Rouse told reporters that in September 2022, her office contacted the FBI. They asked them to craft three composite sketches of what the victim might’ve looked like.

In 2024, the coroner submitted a bone sample for genealogy profiling, and it matched relatives of Jackson.

Family members who spoke to cops confirmed they hadn't seen him since the early 1980s. Officials have said he likely wasn't reported missing.