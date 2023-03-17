'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Surfaces With New 'Do As She Gears Up To Confront Cheating Ex Tom Sandoval At Reunion
New 'do, who dis? Ariana Madix was spotted with a fresh haircut and color, marking two weeks since Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss' cheating scandal made headlines.
Ariana was in good spirits, showing off her new platinum hair to prove blondes really do have more fun after spending several hours in a Los Angeles salon, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ariana hid her heartbreak well, flashing a huge smile and waving at photographers in a parking lot after her appointment. The newly single Pump Rules star glowed while flaunting her freshly bleached hair as she gears up to confront Sandoval over his months-long affair with Raquel at the show's reunion.
Wearing all black, Ariana kept it casual for her day out in public. After her appointment, she was photographed heading to Universal Studios to watch Scream VI at the movie theater with a friend.
This marks Ariana's latest outing. The betrayed Bravolebrity kept a low profile in the week following the cheating scandal. She reemerged looking radiant as ever, putting on a brave face for a wedding in Mexico over the weekend.
On Wednesday, Ariana broke her silence by sharing a lengthy Instagram post about life post-Scandoval.
"hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote. "When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone."
She continued: "i am so f----- lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me," adding, "what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana."
The plans are in shambles for Vanderpump Rules' reunion as producers scramble to figure out how to work around Raquel's temporary restraining order against co-star Scheana Shay, who is also Ariana's best friend.
Raquel — who had been having a several-month affair with Sandoval behind Ariana's back — claimed Scheana had punched her after discovering the infidelity. Raquel provided alleged injury photos, saying the alleged assault resulted in a black eye.
Scheana denied the allegations, calling Sandoval's other woman a "known liar" and a "cheat." Scheana recently said she intended on being at the reunion in person, despite being ordered to say 100 yards away from Raquel.