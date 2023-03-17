'Vanderpump Rules' Star Ariana Madix Surfaces With New 'Do As She Gears Up To Confront Cheating Ex Tom Sandoval At Reunion

On Wednesday, Ariana broke her silence by sharing a lengthy Instagram post about life post-Scandoval.

"hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks," she wrote. "When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone."

She continued: "i am so f----- lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me," adding, "what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana."