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Home > Exclusives > Ariana Grande
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EXCLUSIVE: Not So Wicked Anymore — How the 'Magic' Of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Friendship is 'Now Dead'

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's friendship is allegedly now dead after once-magical bond faded.
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's friendship is allegedly now dead after once-magical bond faded.

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March 18 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Wicked: For Good costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were seemingly the closest of BFFs during the recent press tour for the movie – holding hands, whispering in each other's ears and gushing about their "soul-deep" bond.

But now "the magic has faded," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Once Tight Duo Now Distant

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Insiders said Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have grown apart following the premiere of 'Wicked: For Good.'
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have grown apart following the premiere of 'Wicked: For Good.'

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While the two haven't fallen out, they've definitely grown apart, an insider said.

"There was no blowup, but they're no longer attached at the hip," one insider explained.

According to multiple sources, the dynamic shifted noticeably once the second film premiered.

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Insiders Insist There's No Feud — Just Burnout After Intense Project

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Sources said the intense bond formed during 'Wicked: For Good' between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande did not last.
Source: MEGA

Sources said the intense bond formed during 'Wicked: For Good' between Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande did not last.

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"They went from emotional foxhole buddies to people who were once coworkers," a source said. "Still friendly. Still respectful. Just not what it once was."

Insiders insisted there's no bad blood, just burnout.

"Big projects can create intense bonds," one source said. "But they don't always last."

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