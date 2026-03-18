EXCLUSIVE: Not So Wicked Anymore — How the 'Magic' Of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Friendship is 'Now Dead'
March 18 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Wicked: For Good costars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were seemingly the closest of BFFs during the recent press tour for the movie – holding hands, whispering in each other's ears and gushing about their "soul-deep" bond.
But now "the magic has faded," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Once Tight Duo Now Distant
While the two haven't fallen out, they've definitely grown apart, an insider said.
"There was no blowup, but they're no longer attached at the hip," one insider explained.
According to multiple sources, the dynamic shifted noticeably once the second film premiered.
Insiders Insist There's No Feud — Just Burnout After Intense Project
"They went from emotional foxhole buddies to people who were once coworkers," a source said. "Still friendly. Still respectful. Just not what it once was."
Insiders insisted there's no bad blood, just burnout.
"Big projects can create intense bonds," one source said. "But they don't always last."