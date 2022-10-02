Aretha Franklin's Son Breaks Silence As FBI's 270 Page Surveillance Notes On Singer Surface: 'She Had Absolutely Nothing To Hide'

"I'm not really sure if my mother was aware that she was being targeted by the FBI and followed," Kecalf revealed in a recent interview. "I do know that she had absolutely nothing to hide though."

It seems the FBI was watching the "Respect" singer due to her involvement in civil rights activism. Her file, which is heavily redacted, is full of language such as "militant Black power," "racial violence," "Black extremists," "pro-communist" and even "hate America."

Some of the documentation also seemingly implied there are other federal documents with information on the surveillance of the singer, but they have not yet been released.