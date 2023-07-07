Aretha Franklin's Sons Head to Court Over Multiple Handwritten Wills as Estate Feud Continues Five Years After Singer's Death

Five years after Aretha Franklin died, three of her four sons headed to court to resolve a legal matter over her final wishes, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Franklin's four surviving sons found themselves in a legal pickle when their mother died after battling pancreatic cancer in 2018. As this outlet reported, the iconic singer did not have a formal will at the time of her death.

The Respect singer did, however, have two handwritten wills — one of which was discovered in a couch cushion.