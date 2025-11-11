Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Misc

Arc Miner Launches XRP-Based Cloud Mining Contract, Allowing Users to Earn $58,700 Daily

untitled design
Source: Supplied

Nov. 11 2025, Published 1:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

In November 2025, the UK-based cloud mining platform Arc Miner announced the launch of a new XRP mining contract, allowing users to start mining directly with XRP and earn daily rewards without needing to convert the currency. This expands the application scope of XRP and improves the efficiency of its asset value utilization.

Faced with growing institutional interest and diversified mining needs, Arc Miner's move signifies a further maturation of the XRP ecosystem. The contract is now available globally, and XRP holders can participate immediately.

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

XRP is no longer just a transfer tool, but also an asset appreciation tool.

“More and more XRP users are looking for more flexible ways to participate in the crypto ecosystem,” said an Arc Miner spokesperson. “We offer a zero-technical-barrier solution that allows anyone to easily participate in building blockchain infrastructure.”

XRP was created by Ripple Labs, initially focusing on high-speed, low-cost transactions. Now, with the integration of cloud mining technology, XRP's use cases are expanding into a more diverse future.

Article continues below advertisement

How to start mining

1. Visit the Arc Miner website and create your personal account.

With just a few registration steps, you can start your crypto earning journey.

2. Connect your digital wallet and choose a suitable mining contract.

Based on your capital and goals, flexibly select a suitable hashrate plan.

3. Start mining, and earnings will be automatically credited daily.

The system will settle your mining income daily, which you can view and withdraw at any time.

Currently, the Arc Miner platform supports cloud mining contracts for various mainstream crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and XRP. All mining operations are deployed using clean energy data centers worldwide, ensuring stable operation around the clock while actively practicing green and sustainable principles.

The platform provides users with transparent and publicly available profit data, as well as flexible contract durations, allowing for easy configuration based on individual financial planning and risk tolerance. Whether you're a beginner to cloud mining or a professional user seeking efficient asset management, you can find a contract solution that matches your needs on Arc Miner.

Article continues below advertisement

For example:

⦁【Beginner Trial Contract】Investment Amount: $15, Term: 1 Day, Total Profit at Maturity: $15.60

⦁【Quick Trial Plan】Investment Amount: $100, Term: 2 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $107.40

⦁【Classic Basic Contract】Investment Amount: $500, Term: 6 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $540.50

⦁【Advanced Stable Contract】Investment Amount: $2,500, Term: 20 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $3,225

⦁【VIP High-Yield Contract】Investment Amount: $10,000, Term: 40 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $16,560

⦁【Premium Contract Plan】Investment Amount: $100,000, Term: 50 Days, Total Profit at Maturity: $205,500

Amidst heated market discussions about the potential key role XRP may play in the future crypto-economic system, Arc Miner announced the launch of new features to further expand the practical applications of XRP. The platform stated that this move not only aims to provide holders with new ways to increase their assets but also encourages them to actively participate in the operation and construction of blockchain infrastructure, moving beyond the traditional "buy-hold-sell" path.

Article continues below advertisement

About Arc Miner

Arc Miner is a UK-based cloud mining platform that provides fast, secure, and environmentally friendly cryptocurrency mining solutions to 7 million users in over 100 countries. With cutting-edge technology and professional services, we have become a trusted leader in the global cloud mining industry.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Misc
resultuntitled design

Discover Egypt’s Ancient Wonders: Tailored Journeys and Luxurious Nile Cruises

untitled design

Upcoming WEFT Token Sale Offers New Investors an Attractive Opportunity to Acquire an Established iGaming Utility Token

Conclusion:

For many crypto users, market volatility and the high barrier to entry in mining pose significant challenges. Arc Miner allows XRP holders to easily activate an automated yield system via the cloud, without the need for hardware or constant monitoring, with daily earnings credited to their accounts. Serving as a bridge between traditional investment and DeFi, Arc Miner offers a safer, easier-to-use, and more sustainable way to grow crypto assets.

Official Website: https://arcminer.com/

Contact Email: infot@arcminer.com

App Download: https://arcminer.com/xml/index.html#/app

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.