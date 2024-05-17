AOC Says John Fetterman is 'Confused About Racism, Misogyny' After He Compares Heated House Hearing to 'Jerry Springer Show'

Fetterman took to X Friday morning to share a CNN headline about the ordeal, and wrote in his post, "In the past, I’ve described the U.S. House as The Jerry Springer Show. Today, I’m apologizing to The Jerry Springer Show."

Ocasio-Cortez quickly took notice of Fetterman's dig, clapping back in her own X post soon afterward, "I understand you likely would not have stood up for your colleague and seem to be confused about racism and misogyny being a 'both sides' issue."

"But I stand up to bullies, instead of becoming one," she continued, "And to the women of Pennsylvania: I’d stand up for you too." Her statement concluded, "Enjoy your Friday."