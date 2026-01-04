EXCLUSIVE: Grieving Boxing Icon KO'd By Bizarre 'Double Assassination' Conspiracy Theory After Two of His Best Pals Were 'Mangled to Death' in Horror Car Smash
Jan. 4 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Traumatized Anthony Joshua is being battered by a wacky conspiracy theory his two pals who were killed in a horror crash were yanked from their vehicle and assassinated, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The heavyweight boxing champ, 36, and his entourage were involved in a nightmarish car crash in Nigeria, which saw the British brawler seriously injured and killed his pals Kevin Latif Ayodele and Sina Ghami.
Crash Or Execution?
They were travelling at high speeds in a SUV when it smashed into a stationary truck today shortly after 11am on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun on December 29.
After graphic video circulated showing at least one of the deceased victims with his head apparently mangled into his body, conspiracy theorists say the scene looked like a planned assassination.
One who had viewed the horror footage said online: "Why they look like they been pulled from car and executed? Ain't no crash, sorry, was a crash then pulled."
Others who said they had "analyzed" the footage of the aftermath of the wreck insisted there were signs Joshua's two friends had been "decapitated" by gangsters.
Truck Driver Disappears
Meanwhile, the driver of the truck Joshua's SUV crashed into has vanished, sparking a huge police manhunt.
Cops have confirmed a man in his 30s – who has not being named – is wanted in connection with the fatal collision.
They also stated the truck had been illegally parked on the hard shoulder of the road where the horror occured.
The driver of the Lexus carrying Joshua and his pals is also being probed by police for speeding and could face prosecution for reckless driving following the smash.
Officers estimated the driver was travelling at more than 100kph at the time of the accident.
Nigerian police said about the trucker: "He was parked on the side of the highway which is illegal, he had not broken down and he was not with the vehicle when the accident happened."
Fans Traumatized By Footage
The developments come after RadarOnline.com revealed Joshua's fans have been left "beyond traumatized" and "being ill" after a shockingly graphic video spread online showing the aftermath of the nightmarish smash.
We told how the stomach-churning clip was posted on the web hours after the collision. The video, which has been seen by RadarOnline.com but which we are not sharing due to its extreme nature, appears to show one of Joshua's friends with his head totally mashed into his body.
One viewer of the video posted on an online forum: "SHOCKING: I have seen the full car crash video Anthony Joshua was in and I suggest you please do not watch it. It was horrible and truly heartbreaking to see. It is still truly a miracle Anthony Joshua came out of it alive. The body of his friends can be seen and it froze me, it was very gruesome.
The car was obliterated everything in pieces, and I mean EVERYTHING, and the only body left standing was Anthony Joshua. Sitting upright in the wreckage. With parts of cars… and other parts… surrounding him. This will take a toll on the poor guy and I hope he pulls through RIP to both of them and prayers and condolences to them and their families."
Another viewer said: "Terrible sight seeing that man's brains mashed all across the road. They really should remove it out of respect for the families. It was so gruesome that I got quite a fright." Others questioned who put the clip online, while others said cops should step in and have it removed.