EXCLUSIVE: Grieving Boxing Icon KO'd By Bizarre 'Double Assassination' Conspiracy Theory After Two of His Best Pals Were 'Mangled to Death' in Horror Car Smash

The developments come after RadarOnline.com revealed Joshua's fans have been left "beyond traumatized" and "being ill" after a shockingly graphic video spread online showing the aftermath of the nightmarish smash.

We told how the stomach-churning clip was posted on the web hours after the collision. The video, which has been seen by RadarOnline.com but which we are not sharing due to its extreme nature, appears to show one of Joshua's friends with his head totally mashed into his body.

One viewer of the video posted on an online forum: "SHOCKING: I have seen the full car crash video Anthony Joshua was in and I suggest you please do not watch it. It was horrible and truly heartbreaking to see. It is still truly a miracle Anthony Joshua came out of it alive. The body of his friends can be seen and it froze me, it was very gruesome.

The car was obliterated everything in pieces, and I mean EVERYTHING, and the only body left standing was Anthony Joshua. Sitting upright in the wreckage. With parts of cars… and other parts… surrounding him. This will take a toll on the poor guy and I hope he pulls through RIP to both of them and prayers and condolences to them and their families."

Another viewer said: "Terrible sight seeing that man's brains mashed all across the road. They really should remove it out of respect for the families. It was so gruesome that I got quite a fright." Others questioned who put the clip online, while others said cops should step in and have it removed.