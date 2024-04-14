Legendary Actor Anthony Hopkins Planning to Live Beyond 100-Years-Old: Report
Acting icon Anthony Hopkins is one lamb who refuses to be silenced!
After going to hell and back battling addiction issues and depression, insiders dished the Hannibal the Cannibal legend is forging ahead with plans to keep living way beyond 100, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Welsh-born star, 86 — who has four upcoming movies this year alone — regularly posts videos of himself dancing the mambo and cooking at the elegant home he shares with third wife Stella Arroyave, 68, in Los Angeles.
"He had this horrible experience but now he's bounced back and has a huge appetite for life," an insider spilled to the National Enquirer.
"But he's not stopping there — he's got a ton of stuff in the works and is staying in tip-top shape to live to 100 and beyond," the source continued.
"He's cramming his appointment calendar and keeping busy so he can have a good life and help others!"
The lionized King Lear actor — who made his mark playing a psycho serial killer — recently celebrated 48 years of sobriety.
"Anthony is one of the most successful sober celebs in Hollywood," the tipster noted. "He credits the turnaround to Stella, who brought him back from the brink when he was on the verge of quitting acting."
Hopkins opened up about his own sobriety while chatting with fellow megastar Brad Pitt back in 2019. At the time, Hopkins hadn't touched a drop of alcohol in 45 years.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Hopkins asked Pitt about his past with alcohol in a conversation for Interview magazine.
"Well, I just saw it as a disservice to myself, as an escape," Pitt admitted to the actor on abusing alcohol.
Hopkins told the Fight Club actor that while he had not drank alcohol in almost five decades, he's "not an evangelist about sobriety."
After reflecting on what made him quit drinking, Hopkins called his dark days a "blessing."
"But I look at it, and I think, 'What a great blessing that was, because it was painful.' I did some bad things. But it was all for a reason, in a way. And it’s strange to look back and think, 'God, I did all those things?' But it’s like there’s an inner voice that says, 'It’s over. Done. Move on," Hopkins added.
Pitt replied, "So you’re embracing all your mistakes. You’re saying, 'Let’s be our foibles, our embarrassment.' There’s beauty in that."
Hopkins agreed, "It’s great."