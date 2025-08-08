Annie Grant on Shaping Her Body and Brand

Annie Grant, aka Bbyanni, is laser-focused on achieving her goal of cultivating a large following using photos of her enhanced body from plastic surgery and a fitness plan on social media. A digital entrepreneur, she’s building her body and a brand at the same time. “You are the product, so invest in it: health, look, brand,” Grant says.

Digital Entrepreneurship

The Canadian influencer and digital entrepreneur is part of a large industry that has grown out of the popularity of documenting beauty routines, cosmetic surgery, and fitness and wellness content through images on social media. The fitness industry itself is expected to garner $233 billion in 2005 and is expected to continue to expand, with social influencers having a significant impact on that growth. Grant is also riding the wave of popularity of influencers sharing their cosmetic surgery journeys. Many people want to reshape their bodies to more closely resemble those of celebrities and are resorting to cosmetic surgery to do it. TikTok has a wealth of videos with hashtags such as #bodygoals and #plasticsurgery. The decision to document her body alteration through fitness and cosmetic surgery was also a way to draw attention to her more adult content on sites such as OnlyFans, building an audience to financially support her endeavors.

Fitness and Surgery as Tools

For a long time, celebrities and influencers denied having plastic surgery to alter their bodies, but that is no longer the norm. Like Grant, more and more influencers and celebrities are admitting to coupling fitness and plastic surgery to achieve their goals. “Fitness is the foundation of confidence: not just for the mirror, but for the camera,” Grant says. Documenting her journey hasn’t been without controversy and difficulties. After she had multiple cosmetic surgeries to achieve her dream body, she struggled with recovery. To make matters even more challenging, she faced a lot of criticism. Instead of buckling under the negativity, Grant decided to use it as “fuel.” Grant committed to her fitness journey and hired a personal trainer. She learned about wellness and tracked her macros. It was all a part of her strategy to align her personal fitness with her entrepreneurial plans. Grant understood that she could monetize her journey and move into the fitness and wellness industry by using the gym as her office. She aspires to “grow her presence” in the fitness and lifestyle creator space. Grant asserts that by balancing cosmetic surgery with gym discipline, which she calls the Bbyanni blueprint, others can also achieve their fitness goals.

Feminine, Confident, Unapologetic, and Financially Free

As Grant creates a branch of her brand in the fitness world, she enjoys the financial success of her adult endeavors. In 18 months, she built a six-figure subscriber base on OnlyFans, giving her the financial freedom to explore other entrepreneurial ventures. Expanding her brand by fusing beauty and fitness into what she’s already created is the next big step in her career trajectory. Every aspect of her image is intentional, and she spends her days not only doing early morning gym sessions and macro-based eating, but also planning her content. Her body is her business. “No one's coming to save you. Your discipline is your superpower,” Grant says.