EXCLUSIVE: 'Diva' Anne Hathaway 'Quietly Raging' Over Stylist's Baby Gender Reveal
Nov. 20 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Anne Hathaway is said to be fuming after finding herself at the center of an awkward celebrity baby reveal after a costume designer publicly announced the s-x of her third child before the fiercely private Hollywood star had shared the news herself.
As RadarOnline.com reported, news broke that Hathaway, 44, had welcomed her new baby with husband Adam Shulman, 45, after she was photographed carrying a newborn through New York City on Tuesday, November 17.
Designer Leaks Baby Gender Online
Hours later, Emmy-winning costume designer Molly Rogers, who worked on The Devil Wears Prada 2, appeared to confirm the baby's gender in an Instagram Story – despite Hathaway having carefully guarded details of her pregnancy and family life.
Rogers wrote online: "Congrats are in order for proud mama @annehathaway and her new addition to the family… a baby girl!"
The message accompanied a photograph of a teddy bear wearing a patchwork dress and hat, seemingly confirming the arrival of Hathaway's first daughter.
However, Hathaway has neither publicly confirmed the baby's s-x nor shared photographs of the newborn on her social media accounts.
Anne Hathaway 'Quietly Raging' Over Boundary Breach
A source claimed: "Anne is quietly raging about this because she's always been fiercely protective of her children and her private life. She's spent months carefully controlling what she shares about the pregnancy, only for someone else to potentially reveal one of the most personal details about her new baby.
"For someone who values privacy as much as Anne does, having that decision taken out of her hands would be incredibly upsetting. It doesn't matter whether Molly meant well or was simply trying to congratulate her – announcing the baby's gender was Anne's decision to make, not anybody else's.
"Anne has a reputation for being very particular about how things are handled, especially when her family is involved. Some say it goes to diva levels, but it is just her being protective of her family and private."
The insider noted, "Even though some people might describe that as diva behavior, particularly if she reacts strongly to someone overstepping the mark, from her perspective it's just about maintaining boundaries. She's worked hard to keep her family out of the spotlight, and she wouldn't appreciate somebody casually undoing that with an Instagram post.
Colleague's Slip Feels Like Betrayal
"What makes the situation particularly awkward is that Molly isn't some random person on social media. She's a respected costume designer who has worked in Anne's professional circle, so there would naturally be an expectation of discretion.
"Even if the announcement was made with the best intentions, it's easy to imagine how it could create tension. Anne might reasonably wonder why somebody who knows how closely she guards her family life would share such personal information without checking whether she was comfortable with it."
The source continued, "Anne has always been very deliberate about what she reveals concerning her children. She doesn't use them to generate publicity, and she rarely gives the public access to that side of her life. She even playfully refused to reveal the baby's gender when she was asked directly during her pregnancy.
"That makes this announcement especially sensitive because it suggests she wanted to keep the information private until she was ready. Having somebody else reveal it could understandably feel like a betrayal of trust, even if no harm was intended.
"The unfortunate thing is that what should have been a lovely, happy moment for Anne and her family has potentially become an uncomfortable situation. Molly was clearly trying to be supportive, but there's a big difference between congratulating someone privately and sharing details about their newborn with the entire internet."
Pink Beanie Spotted on New York Outing
Hathaway was spotted walking through New York with her new arrival secured against her chest in a brown carrier. Although the baby's face remained concealed, a maroon beanie with a pink pom-pom was visible above the carrier.
The movie star dressed casually for the outing, wearing an oversized coat, sweatpants, and a baseball cap. The arrival marks another milestone for Hathaway and Shulman, who married in 2012 and already have two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, seven.
The couple has consistently sought to shield their children from public attention, rarely sharing family photographs or discussing their private lives.
Hathaway first announced her latest pregnancy in June after vacationing in St. Tropez, France.
Posting a photograph showing her growing baby bump, she wrote: "x Baby, I'm yours x." The Oscar winner subsequently avoided revealing whether she was expecting a son or daughter.
Questioned about the baby's gender during an August event, Hathaway replied: "Oh, be patient."
Gesturing toward her stomach, she joked: "You're gonna find out in five minutes." When audience members applauded, she added: "Thank you for the support."
Major Film Releases Follow Baby Joy
The unexpected announcement comes during an exceptionally busy professional period for Hathaway.
She recently reprised her role as aspiring journalist Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2, returning to the character two decades after the original comedy became a box-office success.
The sequel reunited her with Meryl Streep, 77, Emily Blunt, 43, and Stanley Tucci, 66, under returning director David Frankel, 67.
Hathaway was also involved in Christopher Nolan's adaptation of The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon, 56. Her career also includes The Princess Diaries, The Intern and Ocean's 8.
She won Best Supporting Actress for Les Misérables, appearing alongside Hugh Jackman, 58, and Russell Crowe, 62.