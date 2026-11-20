As RadarOnline.com reported, news broke that Hathaway, 44, had welcomed her new baby with husband Adam Shulman , 45, after she was photographed carrying a newborn through New York City on Tuesday, November 17.

Anne Hathaway is said to be fuming after finding herself at the center of an awkward celebrity baby reveal after a costume designer publicly announced the s-x of her third child before the fiercely private Hollywood star had shared the news herself.

However, Hathaway has neither publicly confirmed the baby's s-x nor shared photographs of the newborn on her social media accounts.

Rogers wrote online: "Congrats are in order for proud mama @annehathaway and her new addition to the family… a baby girl!"

Hours later, Emmy-winning costume designer Molly Rogers, who worked on The Devil Wears Prada 2, appeared to confirm the baby's gender in an Instagram Story – despite Hathaway having carefully guarded details of her pregnancy and family life.

The insider noted, "Even though some people might describe that as diva behavior, particularly if she reacts strongly to someone overstepping the mark, from her perspective it's just about maintaining boundaries. She's worked hard to keep her family out of the spotlight, and she wouldn't appreciate somebody casually undoing that with an Instagram post.

"Anne has a reputation for being very particular about how things are handled, especially when her family is involved. Some say it goes to diva levels, but it is just her being protective of her family and private."

"For someone who values privacy as much as Anne does, having that decision taken out of her hands would be incredibly upsetting. It doesn't matter whether Molly meant well or was simply trying to congratulate her – announcing the baby's gender was Anne's decision to make, not anybody else's.

A source claimed: "Anne is quietly raging about this because she's always been fiercely protective of her children and her private life. She's spent months carefully controlling what she shares about the pregnancy, only for someone else to potentially reveal one of the most personal details about her new baby.

"What makes the situation particularly awkward is that Molly isn't some random person on social media. She's a respected costume designer who has worked in Anne's professional circle, so there would naturally be an expectation of discretion.

"Even if the announcement was made with the best intentions, it's easy to imagine how it could create tension. Anne might reasonably wonder why somebody who knows how closely she guards her family life would share such personal information without checking whether she was comfortable with it."

The source continued, "Anne has always been very deliberate about what she reveals concerning her children. She doesn't use them to generate publicity, and she rarely gives the public access to that side of her life. She even playfully refused to reveal the baby's gender when she was asked directly during her pregnancy.

"That makes this announcement especially sensitive because it suggests she wanted to keep the information private until she was ready. Having somebody else reveal it could understandably feel like a betrayal of trust, even if no harm was intended.

"The unfortunate thing is that what should have been a lovely, happy moment for Anne and her family has potentially become an uncomfortable situation. Molly was clearly trying to be supportive, but there's a big difference between congratulating someone privately and sharing details about their newborn with the entire internet."