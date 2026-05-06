EXCLUSIVE: Anna Wintour's Met Gala 'Death List' — Radar Reveals Vogue Battleaxe's 'Secret Dossier' of Rich, Famous and Powerful Figures 'Banned For LIFE' From Her Vanity Fest
May 6 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Anna Wintour's grip on the Met Gala is as formidable as ever, with sources telling RadarOnline.com she has a secret so-called "death list" for the event – made up of a decisive blacklist of celebrities deemed permanently unwelcome at fashion's most exclusive night.
Vogue's self-styled ice queen Wintour, 76, who has chaired the gala since 1995, maintains an iron grasp over the guest list for the annual fundraiser at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Met Gala 2026 Guest List Sparks Blacklist Buzz
The 2026 edition – themed around 'Costume Art' – drew a mix of huge A-listers, but behind the spectacle, insiders tell us there was a curated absence of the world's most rich, powerful and famous figures.
Sources tell us No1 on Wintour's gala "hit-list" is president Donald Trump, 79, who Wintour publicly named in 2017 as the one guest she would never invite back.
A source close to the gala told us: "Anna does not forget – or forgive – when it comes to the integrity of her guest list. Trump represents a line she has drawn very clearly."
Prior to the ban, Trump was a frequent guest at the event from the 1980s through 2012.
He proposed to his wife Melania Trump, 56, at the 2004 gala.
Wintour has been a vocal critic of Trump's administration and has historically supported Democratic candidates, such as Hillary Clinton.
While many celebrities are rumoured to be "blacklisted" from the gala, Trump is often cited as the only person Wintour has officially and publicly confirmed she would never invite back
Kanye West And Other Stars Frozen Out After Controversy
Kanye West, 48, has also reportedly been frozen out following his string of controversies, including antisemitic remarks and his 2022 "White Lives Matter" fashion statement.
"There is a sense that Kanye crossed from provocative into unacceptable," an insider told us.
They added: "The Met Gala is about spectacle, but not at any cost."
Actress Lili Reinhart, 29, is believed to have jeopardized her spot at the gala after criticizing Kim Kardashian, 45, over extreme dieting linked to the 2022 event.
Reinhart had publicly condemned the pressures of body image, prompting speculation she would not be welcomed back.
She labeled extreme diets actions "disgusting" and "harmful," arguing it promotes eating disorders, and subsequently stated she didn't expect to be invited back to the Met Gala
Fashion And Media Figures Clash With Wintour
Meanwhile stylist Rachel Zoe, 54, is rumored to have fallen out of favor after suggesting she was "more influential" than Wintour herself in the fashion world.
Television personality Tim Gunn, 72, claimed he was "permanently disinvited" after recounting an anecdote about Wintour allegedly being carried down five flights of stairs by two bodyguards following a 2006 fashion show.
Comedienne Tina Fey, 55, famously dismissed the gala as a "jerk parade" after attending in 2015, later saying she had no intention of returning.
Celebrities Distance Themselves As Gala Power Dynamics Grow
Others have distanced themselves voluntarily.
Singer Zayn Malik, 33, described the event as "self-indulgent," while Amy Schumer, 44, once likened attending to "punishment," though she later made a surprise reappearance after her attack on the event.
We can reveal rapper Nicki Minaj, 43, is also rumored to be sidelined from the gala for good following a string of politically charged statements and controversies.
And Marty Supreme actress Gwyneth Paltrow is another addition to Wintour's banned list after she called it "hot" and "crowded" and said she thought guest were a little old to be "dress up punk."
Despite the speculation, the Met Gala's official stance remains opaque.
A source familiar with the planning for the 2026 event said: "There is no written list, but there is a memory – and it is long. Anna runs the gala like an editor runs a magazine. Every name must fit the narrative and tone she likes."
One insider said: "You are either in Anna's world – or you are not. And once you are out, there is rarely a way back."