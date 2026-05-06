The 2026 edition – themed around 'Costume Art' – drew a mix of huge A-listers, but behind the spectacle, insiders tell us there was a curated absence of the world's most rich, powerful and famous figures.

Sources tell us No1 on Wintour's gala "hit-list" is president Donald Trump, 79, who Wintour publicly named in 2017 as the one guest she would never invite back.

A source close to the gala told us: "Anna does not forget – or forgive – when it comes to the integrity of her guest list. Trump represents a line she has drawn very clearly."

Prior to the ban, Trump was a frequent guest at the event from the 1980s through 2012.

He proposed to his wife Melania Trump, 56, at the 2004 gala.

Wintour has been a vocal critic of Trump's administration and has historically supported Democratic candidates, such as Hillary Clinton.

While many celebrities are rumoured to be "blacklisted" from the gala, Trump is often cited as the only person Wintour has officially and publicly confirmed she would never invite back