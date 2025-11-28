Your tip
Anna Nicole Smith
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Nicole's Life of Pain: What Really Killed the Playboy Model — And Her Chilling Link to Marilyn Monroe

Anna Nicole Smith and Marilyn Monroe
Source: mega

Anna Nicole Smith's death mirrored her idol, Marilyn Monroe.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 28 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Anna Nicole Smith didn't have to die, RadarOnline.com can report.

The buxom Playboy bunny, who died in 2007, didn't listen to friends who begged her to seek treatment for her flu-like symptoms and spiking temperature, and instead overdosed on pills and sleeping medicine.

Smith Avoided a Hospital Which Could Have Saved Her Life

photo of Anna Nicole Smith
Source: mega

Smith died after downing sleeping medication in 2007.

Smith was 39 years old when her body was discovered inside her room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Feb. 5, 2007.

An autopsy would later reveal the onetime Playmate of the Year had downed massive amounts of the prescription sleep syrup chloral hydrate, and that, combined with a pharmacy’s worth of other medications in her system, plus a raging infection, wound up putting the beauty to sleep permanently.

Coroner Dr. Joshua Perper explained: "If she had gone to the hospital, she wouldn’t have died because she wouldn’t have had the opportunity to take the excessive amount of chloral hydrate."

Smith was a noted fan of legendary pinup Marilyn Monroe, who also died from a chloral hydrate overdose.

"Anna Nicole and Marilyn were worshiped for their beauty but were still tortured souls," said a source. "It’s ironic that they both died from the same drug while trying to find a short respite from their demons."

Smith Had Trouble Dealing with the Death of Her Son, Daniel

photo of Anna Nicole Smith and son Daniel
Source: mega

The model was still mourning the death of her son, Daniel.

Smith had been taking a variety of medications to help her cope with the drug overdose death of her 20-year-old son, Daniel, five months earlier, and just three days after she'd given birth to her daughter, Dannielynn.

Shortly after arriving at the hotel, the famous model was hit with a severe stomach bug, and she was also plagued by a large, pus-filled abscess on her buttocks that doctors said came from repeated unsterile drug injections.

On the morning of February 8, Smith was given an ice bath, which brought the raging fever she was suffering down to 97 degrees. She took Tamiflu, the powerful antibiotic ciprofloxacin, and copious amounts of chloral hydrate before going to sleep.

At 1 p.m., a private nurse found Anna Nicole unresponsive in bed. She told hotel security to call for paramedics and administered CPR.

The troubled starlet was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Smith 'Died Emotionally' After Daniel's Death

photo of Anna Nicole Smith
Source: mega

Smith never emotionally recovered from the loss.

Smith, who gained notorious fame in 1994 by marrying 89-year-old billionaire J. Howard Marshall – seemingly for his wealth – had been spiraling ever since the death of her son Daniel, from her first marriage to childhood sweetheart Billy Wayne Smith.

She was reportedly so distraught that she tried to climb into the casket with him.

Howard K.Stern, who was Anna Nicole's boyfriend and agent in her final days, said: "Emotionally, she died when Daniel died."

Smith Had a Variety of Medications in her Stomach

photo of Anna Nicole Smith
Source: mega

She turned to pills to numb the pain.

Following Daniel's death, Anna Nicole was treated by psychiatrist Dr. Khristine Eroshevich and internist Dr. Sandeep Kapoor.

Despite already having addiction problems, she was prescribed numerous medications, including Valium, Klonopin, Nordazepam, and other anti-depression and anti-anxiety drugs.

Witnesses testified Stern and Dr. Eroshevich crushed and heated some of the drugs to turn them into an injectable liquid. One witness said the drugs left Smith "unable to walk" and "unable to handle her talking."

But Perper, the late Broward County Chief Medical Examiner who performed Anna Nicole's autopsy, stressed it was the chloral hydrate that did her in.

He said she "drank indiscriminately from those bottles of chloral hydrate," adding, "There were other therapeutic drugs (in her body), but they were not in toxic or high levels."

