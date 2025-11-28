EXCLUSIVE: Anna Nicole's Life of Pain: What Really Killed the Playboy Model — And Her Chilling Link to Marilyn Monroe

Smith was 39 years old when her body was discovered inside her room at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, on Feb. 5, 2007.

An autopsy would later reveal the onetime Playmate of the Year had downed massive amounts of the prescription sleep syrup chloral hydrate, and that, combined with a pharmacy’s worth of other medications in her system, plus a raging infection, wound up putting the beauty to sleep permanently.

Coroner Dr. Joshua Perper explained: "If she had gone to the hospital, she wouldn’t have died because she wouldn’t have had the opportunity to take the excessive amount of chloral hydrate."

Smith was a noted fan of legendary pinup Marilyn Monroe, who also died from a chloral hydrate overdose.

"Anna Nicole and Marilyn were worshiped for their beauty but were still tortured souls," said a source. "It’s ironic that they both died from the same drug while trying to find a short respite from their demons."