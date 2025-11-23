Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: 'Anger Management' Star Darius McCrary in Hot Water Again — Actor Arrested on Felony Charge After 'Missing' Court Date in Child Support Case

'Anger Management' star Darius McCrary faces felony arrest after missing a court date in child support case.
Source: MEGA

'Anger Management' star Darius McCrary faces felony arrest after missing a court date in child support case.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 23 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

Former child star Darius McCrary is behind bars in San Diego County Jail after being detained by the U.S. Border Patrol on a felony charge of being a fugitive from another state, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He was held without bail and his first court appearance was scheduled for October 15.

The Missed Court Appearance

Tammy Brawner was granted full custody of daughter Zoey after her divorce from Darius McCrary.
Source: MEGA

Tammy Brawner was granted full custody of daughter Zoey after her divorce from Darius McCrary.

Ann Barlow, a rep for the 49-year-old Family Matters alum, confirmed a warrant was issued in Michigan for McCrary's arrest due to a missed court appearance related to his failure to pay child support for his daughter Zoey, 10.

Barlow said the notice for the court date was sent to the actor's P.O. box, not his residence and that he did not receive it in time for the appearance because he was sick with COVID-19.

She added he was arrested while heading to Mexico to build homes for the unhoused.

McCrary and his ex-wife Tammy Brawner, a former Harlem Globetrotter, were married from 2014 to 2017.

After a messy battle, their divorce was finalized in 2019. Brawner was granted full legal and physical custody of Zoey, while the Anger Management alum was ordered to pay $1,366 a month in child support – though he's been arrested twice before for failing to pay up.

Denying The Allegations

Court documents show Brawner once accused Darius McCrary of injuring their daughter Zoey.
Source: MEGA

Court documents show Brawner once accused Darius McCrary of injuring their daughter Zoey.

In 2018, Brawner alleged McCrary "partially dislocated" Zoey's arm when he grabbed it while taking her to the bathroom, according to court documents.

He denied the accusation, saying he "grabbed one hand to lift her up and immediately grabbed the other."

McCrary was ordered to attend alcohol/drug abuse and batterers' intervention classes within 12 months.

