EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven 'Hopes to End Family Rift'
Aug. 27 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Angelina Jolie's brother James Haven's announcement about his sexuality won't mend their broken bond, insiders told RadarOnline.com.
The Oscar-winner, 51, cut off her only sibling and their actor dad, Jon Voight, years ago, and Haven, 53, shouldn't expect that to change, sources said.
Angelina and James Grew Apart
"This is obviously a huge moment in James' life. Of course, he wants his little sister there to support him, especially as she's about to leave town," said a source.
"But it's not that simple because, as much as Angie loves him, they have grown apart over the years."
After their parents split in 1976, the two were raised by their mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, who died of ovarian cancer in 2007.
The siblings sparked a firestorm when they famously locked lips at the 2000 Academy Awards, and the Girl, Interrupted Best Supporting Actress winner gushed: "I'm so in love with my brother right now. He just held me and said he loved me."
Family Differences Drove Siblings Apart
Despite that PDA and his appearances in her films Gia, Original Sin and H---'s Kitchen, sources say the brother and sister have drifted apart.
"They have some pretty fundamental differences of opinion over life and politics that have created distance between them," shared the source. "The same thing has happened with Angelina and her father. James is still very close to Jon, so that's also created some disconnect."
Haven announced he was g-- during a live stream on Aug. 6 with his ex-wife, The Real L Word star Romi Imbelli, revealing he "was absolutely obsessed with the Disney princesses" since he "was a little boy."
James Hopes to Rebuild Bond
The source added, "Angie will no doubt be proud of James for stepping up and being true to himself. She's a very empathetic person, so this very well may give them an opportunity to find their way back to each other.
"They had such a special relationship and were incredibly close for so long. It would mean a lot if they could come together again during such an important moment in his life.
"Certainly, James is hoping this will help reestablish their connection. He loves his sister so much."