EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven 'Hopes to End Family Rift'

"This is obviously a huge moment in James' life. Of course, he wants his little sister there to support him, especially as she's about to leave town," said a source.

"But it's not that simple because, as much as Angie loves him, they have grown apart over the years."

After their parents split in 1976, the two were raised by their mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, who died of ovarian cancer in 2007.

The siblings sparked a firestorm when they famously locked lips at the 2000 Academy Awards, and the Girl, Interrupted Best Supporting Actress winner gushed: "I'm so in love with my brother right now. He just held me and said he loved me."