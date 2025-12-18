Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Kidnapping Nightmare! Actress' Bodyguard 'Snatched' by Military Recruiters During Her Secret Ukraine Visit

Photo of Angelina Jolie
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's bodyguard was snatched by military recruiters during her secret Ukraine visit.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 18 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Do-gooder Angelina Jolie's rep as a humanitarian took a direct hit when the star's trip to the front lines of war-torn Ukraine resulted in her bodyguard driver being seized by officials to fight invading Russian forces, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The drama played out after the 50-year-old Hollywood actress touched down to tour the battle-ravaged cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv and meet volunteers and medics in an unannounced visit that reportedly infuriated Ukrainian authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

Ukraine Trip Sparks Furious Backlash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
During Angelina Jolie's unannounced Ukraine visit to Kherson and Mykolaiv, officials seized her driver for lacking military papers.
Source: MEGA

During Angelina Jolie's unannounced Ukraine visit to Kherson and Mykolaiv, officials seized her driver for lacking military papers.

Article continues below advertisement

In Mykolaiv, an official grabbed Jolie's chauffeur – 33-year-old Dmytro Pyschchikov – to take him to the local enlistment center when he reportedly could not produce proper military registration documents, but the Maleficent movie witch's motorcade rolled on without him for more photo ops.

Despite Jolie's extensive human rights advocacy – including her stint as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency from 2001 to 2012 – the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress was immediately roasted on social media.

"LMAO, Angelina Jolie came [to] Ukraine and one of her bodyguards was snatched by military recruiters," wrote one X user.

Another critic suggested combat helmet-wearing Jolie's visit was actually a threat to the Ukrainian people she purportedly was there to help and added: "The photo of the year: Angelina Jolie in an anti-drone tunnel. Thanks to Jolie, the world now knows: Kherson, a Ukrainian city, lives on, one mile away from the front, under nonstop short-range drone attacks.

"Much gratitude."

Article continues below advertisement

Bodyguard Deemed Fit to Serve

Article continues below advertisement
The Legacy of War Foundation said Jolie toured medical and educational sites in Ukraine, though critics argued the visit did more harm than good.
Source: MEGA

The Legacy of War Foundation said Jolie toured medical and educational sites in Ukraine, though critics argued the visit did more harm than good.

Article continues below advertisement

Pyschchikov – who, according to a sibling, had undergone military training at Ukraine's flight academy a decade ago – claimed he told authorities that he did not serve in the army due to an exemption for a back ailment. But officials were reportedly unimpressed with the excuse.

Sources said Pyschchikov was deemed fit enough to serve in non-combat roles such as communications, security, or training positions.

Unconfirmed reports claimed Jolie personally called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in an unsuccessful attempt to secure his release.

Article continues below advertisement

Officials Deny Jolie Draft Interference

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
A TV reporter was shot in the mouth by an abusive ex after he rammed her car and attacked her before turning the gun on himself.

EXCLUSIVE: TV Reporter Survives Being Shot in the Mouth After Abusive Ex Rams Her Car and Drags Her Out at Gunpoint — Then Turns The Weapon on Himself

Chris Martin is pursuing Sophie Turner in what insiders call a sad attempt to win back ex Dakota Johnson.

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Martin's Revenge Romance! Singer's Hot New Fling With Sophie Turner Is a 'Sad Attempt' to Win Back His Ex Dakota Johnson

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Unconfirmed reports claimed Jolie called President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to secure Pyschchikov's release.
Source: MEGA

Unconfirmed reports claimed Jolie called President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to secure Pyschchikov's release.

However, the country's military unit, the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, stressed in a statement, Jolie had not interfered with the draft officials' work.

Pyschchikov later appeared in a video, in which he said he'd been conscripted but added, "Friends, don't panic. The plan is to complete training and serve in the army."

The Legacy of War Foundation, which backed Jolie's visit, says she toured medical and educational facilities, speaking to volunteers and civilians – but critics claim the trip did more harm than good.

"She called attention to key military positions and got a man impressed into military service," a source said. "Sometimes it's better for Hollywood stars to lend attention to serious issues from home."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.