EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Kidnapping Nightmare! Actress' Bodyguard 'Snatched' by Military Recruiters During Her Secret Ukraine Visit

In Mykolaiv, an official grabbed Jolie's chauffeur – 33-year-old Dmytro Pyschchikov – to take him to the local enlistment center when he reportedly could not produce proper military registration documents, but the Maleficent movie witch's motorcade rolled on without him for more photo ops.

Despite Jolie's extensive human rights advocacy – including her stint as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency from 2001 to 2012 – the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress was immediately roasted on social media.

"LMAO, Angelina Jolie came [to] Ukraine and one of her bodyguards was snatched by military recruiters," wrote one X user.

Another critic suggested combat helmet-wearing Jolie's visit was actually a threat to the Ukrainian people she purportedly was there to help and added: "The photo of the year: Angelina Jolie in an anti-drone tunnel. Thanks to Jolie, the world now knows: Kherson, a Ukrainian city, lives on, one mile away from the front, under nonstop short-range drone attacks.

"Much gratitude."