EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie's Kidnapping Nightmare! Actress' Bodyguard 'Snatched' by Military Recruiters During Her Secret Ukraine Visit
Dec. 18 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Do-gooder Angelina Jolie's rep as a humanitarian took a direct hit when the star's trip to the front lines of war-torn Ukraine resulted in her bodyguard driver being seized by officials to fight invading Russian forces, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The drama played out after the 50-year-old Hollywood actress touched down to tour the battle-ravaged cities of Kherson and Mykolaiv and meet volunteers and medics in an unannounced visit that reportedly infuriated Ukrainian authorities.
Ukraine Trip Sparks Furious Backlash
In Mykolaiv, an official grabbed Jolie's chauffeur – 33-year-old Dmytro Pyschchikov – to take him to the local enlistment center when he reportedly could not produce proper military registration documents, but the Maleficent movie witch's motorcade rolled on without him for more photo ops.
Despite Jolie's extensive human rights advocacy – including her stint as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Refugee Agency from 2001 to 2012 – the Those Who Wish Me Dead actress was immediately roasted on social media.
"LMAO, Angelina Jolie came [to] Ukraine and one of her bodyguards was snatched by military recruiters," wrote one X user.
Another critic suggested combat helmet-wearing Jolie's visit was actually a threat to the Ukrainian people she purportedly was there to help and added: "The photo of the year: Angelina Jolie in an anti-drone tunnel. Thanks to Jolie, the world now knows: Kherson, a Ukrainian city, lives on, one mile away from the front, under nonstop short-range drone attacks.
"Much gratitude."
Bodyguard Deemed Fit to Serve
Pyschchikov – who, according to a sibling, had undergone military training at Ukraine's flight academy a decade ago – claimed he told authorities that he did not serve in the army due to an exemption for a back ailment. But officials were reportedly unimpressed with the excuse.
Sources said Pyschchikov was deemed fit enough to serve in non-combat roles such as communications, security, or training positions.
Unconfirmed reports claimed Jolie personally called Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in an unsuccessful attempt to secure his release.
Officials Deny Jolie Draft Interference
However, the country's military unit, the Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, stressed in a statement, Jolie had not interfered with the draft officials' work.
Pyschchikov later appeared in a video, in which he said he'd been conscripted but added, "Friends, don't panic. The plan is to complete training and serve in the army."
The Legacy of War Foundation, which backed Jolie's visit, says she toured medical and educational facilities, speaking to volunteers and civilians – but critics claim the trip did more harm than good.
"She called attention to key military positions and got a man impressed into military service," a source said. "Sometimes it's better for Hollywood stars to lend attention to serious issues from home."