REVEALED: Angela Lansbury's Last Wish Before Beloved Screen Icon's Death At 96

At the age of 94, Lansbury looked back on her illustrious decades-long career in Hollywood and said she felt more than grateful for what she had accomplished.

The London-born star revealed that "being a character actor" provided her with countless more opportunities than if she had just been a "glamor girl," which she felt was such an honor.

Lansbury's knack for performing arose when she was just a child, having enrolled in drama classes by the age of 13.