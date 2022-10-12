REVEALED: Angela Lansbury's Last Wish Before Beloved Screen Icon's Death At 96
Beloved screen icon Angela Lansbury, who captivated the masses with her memorable roles as the widowed mystery writer on Murder, She Wrote and Mrs. Potts in Beauty & The Beast, had one final wish before her death at 96, RadarOnline.com can exclusively confirm.
So, what was it? To be remembered "as an OK gal," she said in a 2020 cover story.
At the age of 94, Lansbury looked back on her illustrious decades-long career in Hollywood and said she felt more than grateful for what she had accomplished.
The London-born star revealed that "being a character actor" provided her with countless more opportunities than if she had just been a "glamor girl," which she felt was such an honor.
Lansbury's knack for performing arose when she was just a child, having enrolled in drama classes by the age of 13.
A series of events led to her debut in Tinseltown, including relocating with her widowed mother to the U.S. to escape World War II in 1940.
She went on to appear in her first film, Gaslight, four years later, earning the praise of critics.
Lansbury portrayed a devious and seductive maid, joking that "you can often do things [on screen] that you wouldn't dream of doing in your own life!"
After the success of that film, she continued to secure notable roles alongside some of Hollywood's elite at the time, including Judy Garland, Lana Turner, and Elizabeth Taylor.
By 1957, Lansbury left the bright lights of SoCal behind and ventured to New York City to expand her horizons.
"I had a voice that wasn't the greatest in the world, but it allowed me to be a musical star on Broadway and I loved every minute of it," she said in hindsight.
Lansbury also admitted that portraying Jessica Fletcher at age 59 on Murder, She Wrote, for 12 seasons was "the closest I came to playing myself."
America's favorite TV sleuth later mourned the death of her longtime love, Peter Shaw, in January 2003, and was still accepting small acting jobs prior to her own passing.
She notably appeared in 2018's Mary Poppins Returns, but said there was nothing like being content at home with her loved ones.
"The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," the family's statement read.