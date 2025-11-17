EXCLUSIVE: Watch — Andy Dick Sparks 'Stroke and Drug Addiction' Fears As He's Captured on Camera Slumped on Pavement in L.A. Talking Slurred Gibberish

RadarOnline.com can reveal footage showing the troubled comedian, 59, who was wearing a VIP tag at the time, appearing disoriented and confused as he spoke to bystanders and swigged from a plastic cup full of what appeared to be simply full of water.

Andy Dick has prompted fresh fears for his health and sobriety after he was filmed slumped on a Los Angeles pavement outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction of OutKast, slurring his words and rambling incoherently.

The 59-year-old comedian was outside the OutKast Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Witnesses said he looked "like he'd had a stroke" and added he also resembled a "homeless man" with an "undiagnosed health condition" due to his slurred speech and crazed expression.

The video, which was posted to Instagram after OutKast's induction on November 8, showed Dick shouting "Missy Elliott!" when asked to name his favorite rapper.

When he was told OutKast was being honored nearby, he sarcastically yelled, "Oh my God, why didn't you get me invited? You don't know how much they love me, you f------ know."

Fans said the former NewsRadio and The Andy Dick Show star seemed "out of it" and "barely coherent."

A witness who uploaded the clip wrote: "We randomly saw Andy Dick hanging out on the ground in downtown Los Angeles. Meanwhile, OutKast was being honored steps away. Andy is a huge fan and seemed okay–ish."

Viewers flooded the comments with concern.

"Poor guy, seems like he's been struggling with mental health and addiction for years," one said.

Another added: "His family has tried to help him, but he keeps self-destructing."