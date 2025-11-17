EXCLUSIVE: Watch — Andy Dick Sparks 'Stroke and Drug Addiction' Fears As He's Captured on Camera Slumped on Pavement in L.A. Talking Slurred Gibberish
Nov. 17 2025, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Andy Dick has prompted fresh fears for his health and sobriety after he was filmed slumped on a Los Angeles pavement outside the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction of OutKast, slurring his words and rambling incoherently.
RadarOnline.com can reveal footage showing the troubled comedian, 59, who was wearing a VIP tag at the time, appearing disoriented and confused as he spoke to bystanders and swigged from a plastic cup full of what appeared to be simply full of water.
Slumped on Pavement, Exhibiting 'Slurred Gibberish'
Witnesses said he looked "like he'd had a stroke" and added he also resembled a "homeless man" with an "undiagnosed health condition" due to his slurred speech and crazed expression.
The video, which was posted to Instagram after OutKast's induction on November 8, showed Dick shouting "Missy Elliott!" when asked to name his favorite rapper.
When he was told OutKast was being honored nearby, he sarcastically yelled, "Oh my God, why didn't you get me invited? You don't know how much they love me, you f------ know."
Fans said the former NewsRadio and The Andy Dick Show star seemed "out of it" and "barely coherent."
A witness who uploaded the clip wrote: "We randomly saw Andy Dick hanging out on the ground in downtown Los Angeles. Meanwhile, OutKast was being honored steps away. Andy is a huge fan and seemed okay–ish."
Viewers flooded the comments with concern.
"Poor guy, seems like he's been struggling with mental health and addiction for years," one said.
Another added: "His family has tried to help him, but he keeps self-destructing."
Dick's Dark Past
The incident appears to have unfolded outside the Peacock Theater, where André 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The ceremony featured performances by Doja Cat, Janelle Monáe, and Tyler, the Creator – all celebrating the Atlanta duo's groundbreaking influence on hip-hop. While stars partied inside, Dick's presence on the pavement nearby painted a stark contrast – a onetime comedy star now a shadow of his former self.
The footage adds to growing concern over Dick's decline following decades of legal troubles, public intoxication, and erratic, pervy behavior.
His record of shame stretches back to 1999, when he drove into a utility pole in Hollywood and was charged with cocaine and cannabis possession.
He later completed an 18-month drug diversion program.
In 2004, he was arrested for indecent exposure at a McDonald's, and in 2008, he was charged with drug possession and sexual battery after allegedly exposing a teenage girl's breasts.
He pleaded guilty and received probation.
Decades of Legal and Behavioral Troubles
Dick's arrests continued through the next two decades. In 2010, he was charged with sexual abuse in West Virginia after allegedly groping a bartender and a patron.
And in 2018, he faced misdemeanor sexual battery charges for allegedly groping a woman and, later, an Uber driver. In 2022, he was convicted of sexual battery, sentenced to 90 days in jail, and ordered to register as a s-- offender, attend Alcoholics Anonymous, and receive mental health counseling.
In May 2022, Dick was arrested again – this time for felony sexual battery of a man in Orange County – but the case was dropped when the accuser refused to cooperate.
That October, he was charged with felony burglary for allegedly stealing power tools, and in January 2023, he was arrested for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.
Dick's chaotic public behavior has long overshadowed his career. He's been ejected from events for exposing himself, groping guests at comedy roasts, and shouting racial slurs during live shows.
He has also struggled with addiction and mental health issues, with pals saying he battles with "staying clean for any sustained period."